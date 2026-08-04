Design Engineering Analyst
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-08-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Olofström
, Lund
, Gotland
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join Materials Engineering Centre (MEC) at Volvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg. Do you want to grow your career together with dedicated colleagues working on future mobility solutions?At MEC, we support engineering, design, and procurement teams in selecting the right materials for the right application at the right time. As electrification accelerates, the role of structured, high-quality material data becomes increasingly critical.In this role, you will be a key contributor in building and developing our material data capabilities, enabling efficient data flows and supporting engineering decisions across the organization.
What you'll do
You will be part of a team working at the intersection of materials engineering and data, focusing on how material data is created, structured, and used across the organization.
Your main responsibilities include:
Develop and maintain material data flows between systems and tools
Drive and support material card creation, combining material data, modelling, and validation
Work with modelling, DFT and FE calculations to describe and validate material behaviour
Ensure data quality, traceability, and structure across material datasets
Collaborate with engineers, analysts, and laboratory teams to integrate experimental data into usable formats
Support and drive digitalization and automation of engineering workflows
Develop and maintain scripts and tools for managing engineering data
Contribute to continuous improvement of systems, methods, and data structures
Support data visualization and reporting across the department
Support lab activities with knowledge in mechanical testing with DIC technique.
Profile description: What you'll bring
We believe you are a curious and collaborative person who enjoys working in a cross-functional environment. You are motivated by connecting physical material knowledge with digital solutions and see the value of structured, high-quality data.Required qualifications:
PhD/MSc in Materials Science, Engineering Physics, Data Engineering, or a related field
Strong interest and understanding of DFT and FE modelling and material behaviour
Strong Material knowledge
Merits:
Practical lab experience and understanding of material testing and validation and workflows
Knowledge of characterization techniques such as CLTE, DMA, FTIR, SEM and mechanical testing (including imaging techniques)
Experience working with experimental data and transferring it into simulation or modelling environments
Technical skills:
We are looking for a mix of engineering and digital capabilities:
Python – strong understanding, ability to develop and maintain scripts in production environments
Power Automate – solid experience in designing both simple and more advanced automation flows
Power BI – strong skills in building reports, managing datasets, and supporting data-driven decision making
Networks – good understanding of connectivity, IP handling, and working within private/factory networks
SQL, bash, linux OS, GitHub
Additional skills (meritorious):
PowerShell – basic scripting knowledge
Power Apps – experience developing simple applications for data collection
Databases – basic understanding of handling structured data
Azure (storage accounts, etc.) – basic experience working with cloud storage solutions
Who you are
You enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing
You have a structured and analytical mindset
You are comfortable working with both technical detail and the bigger picture
You take initiative and have a "can-do" attitude
You are flexible and eager to learn in a fast-evolving environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81279-44357568". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
10021673