Design Engineer to HydraSpecma AB
2025-09-19
About us:
HydraSpecma is a market leader in application-specific systems and components for hydraulics in the Nordic market. HydraSpecma is part of the publicly traded Schouw & Co in Denmark, has more than 1,500 employees, and generates over 4.6 billion in revenue. The business is primarily divided into three divisions: Global OEM, Renewables, and Industry & Aftermarket. We create value by providing technical advice on hydraulic solutions and products, quick deliveries, and having the market's most comprehensive product range. At HydraSpecma, we are committed to taking our corporate responsibility in terms of climate and environmental impact, as well as in working conditions and management, and in the work environment. Read more on our website https://www.hydraspecma.com
About this position:
The role involves close collaboration with HydraSpecma's Sales, Application, Production teams and customers. You will be responsible for design & development and customer specific drawings in area of Hydraulics, Electro Hydraulics and Electro Mechanics. High accuracy and commitment is required to meet our customers' expectations.
Work description:
Your main task will be dimensioning and design of components and systems, as well preparation of documentation for customers, purchasing and production.
You will be an active and important part of the technical team and contribute with your design and development skills.
You will be one of the main contributors in new projects and customer relations.
Your role will also include supporting hydraulic application and project engineers, sales, purchasing, production and quality departments from design point of view.
We place great value in new ideas and offers a high stimulating and creative environment where you, independently and in close cooperation with design colleagues and project engineering team, develop and deliver customer specific hydraulic solutions. You will belong to the global Design and Development department, consisting of highly committed and experienced colleagues. You will be based either on our site in Bårhult (outside Gotehnburg) or on our site in Örnsköldsvik. Business travels will occur, but not regularly.
What we are looking for:
We are looking for a highly motivated and committed designer, who appreciates working independently and is communicative, enjoying development and working with many different contacts, within and outside the company.
Qualifications:
§ Master / Bachelor of Science or Designer with equivalent experience from hydraulic and / or pneumatic applications, and electromechanical design.
§ Good experience of one or several CAD design programs.
§ High demand of great accuracy and responsibility.
§ Design and practical experience from Mobile, Industrial and Marine industry is considered as merit.
§ Experience of material standards, inspection and documentation of steel constructions is considered a merit.
§ Good Swedish and English skills both written and spoken.
We offer:
We offer you a responsibility in an international corporation that is professional, long-term, and fast-moving with growth and a strong future focus. We work with customized solutions and have a high technical focus, which entails a high level of competence within the corporation. With us, you will be part of an exciting journey focused on development, efficiency, optimization, and improvement projects. You will also enter a non-prestigious entrepreneurial culture with a focus on development and high engagement.
Apply:
Is this the right job for you? Please send your application as soon as possible at the latest 2025-10-20. If you have specific questions that you feel the need to sort out before sending your application, please contact Recruit Partner's consultant Martina Nordberg at +46 73 624 77 24 or email martina.nordberg@recruitpartner.se
