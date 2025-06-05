Design Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
As part of our ACDC & DCDC HW group, consisting of approximately 15 engineers, you'll contribute to various products focusing on ACDC and DCDC technologies. Our vision is to be a "Leader in Electrification," striving for world-class efficiency in our future products. If this aligns with your interests and aspirations, we invite you to join us on our journey toward excellence.
You will be a key contributor to the next generation of outstanding luxury Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) at Volvo Cars. Collaborating with global engineers, you and your team will create innovative human-centered car technology, simplifying and enhancing people's lives.
What you'll do
As a Lead Designer Engineer within our team, your role will be pivotal in ensuring the seamless integration of ACDC & DCDC Converters into our vehicle systems.
Main responsibilities:
* Secure ingoing requirements to establish Design Prerequisites, Technical Regulations, and Compliance Agreements with suppliers, fostering a clear understanding of project objectives and expectations.
* Take the lead in managing Tier1 suppliers, overseeing technical design reviews and facilitating joint reviews to ensure alignment with project timelines, technological requirements, and budgetary constraints.
* Take ownership of the project time plan to secure correct product maturity for each milestone. Regularly report out status and progress to the project.
* Drive verification activities to validate design integrity and compliance, meticulously following up on results to maintain project momentum and quality standards.
* Spearhead Change Management and Cost Engineering efforts, continuously evaluating opportunities for improvement while managing budgetary considerations.
* Conduct comprehensive benchmarking exercises to stay abreast of industry trends and best practices, leveraging insights to inform design decisions and drive innovation.
* Foster a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing within the team and across Propulsion & Energy departments, recognizing the importance of cross-functional cooperation in realizing optimal solutions for future implementation.
In summary, as a Lead Designer Engineer, you'll play a key role in driving the success of our projects by ensuring compliance with technical requirements, fostering supplier relationships, and facilitating seamless collaboration across departments.
What you'll bring
To thrive in this role, you should possess interpersonal skills, fostering seamless collaboration and effective communication with colleagues, engineering partners, and suppliers. A business-oriented mindset, coupled with flexibility and a drive for performance, will empower you to navigate challenges to make informed decisions with confidence. As a team player, you value collaboration and actively contribute to fostering a positive team spirit, while also investing in the continuous development of team competence.
Education and Skills:
* You have a university degree within Electrical Engineering / Power Electronics or similar
* You have at least 6 years of experience in product development and an excellent understanding of development phases from initial concept to final delivery
* Previous experience with development of ACDC & DCDC converters is a merit
