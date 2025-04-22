Design Engineer - Layout
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Oskarshamn
2025-04-22
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Oskarshamn
, Kalmar
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Scania R&D
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electromotive challenge Scania's Research and Development organisation in a new way and therefore we are facing an exciting transformation towards a flow-driven, scaled agile, process as well as new technical challenges.
Join Us!
At Vehicle Architecture TRUCK and BUS (EMTL), we are working in the early phase of product development with R&D departments from all brands within the TRATON organization.
In our group EMTLL, we work with concept development where we conduct cross-VCF concept studies and focus groups for the complete truck layout. Our mission is to design and develop our strategic interfaces and keep a high modularization rate within our "Bygglåda". We are a mixed team with different experiences, backgrounds and ages. The group consists of 14 skilled layout engineers divided into two teams.
About the Role
In this role, you will be working cross-functionally with package studies, focus groups and concept work within the truck layout & architecture. You will be part of concept studies based on trade-offs between performance steps and parameters in our modularized product. You will also develop and visualize our strategic interfaces within new projects and concepts in Catia. The global network with our brands, VCTs and VCFs is part of our daily collaboration.
You will use Catia as a basis for communication in our projects with the relevant stakeholders.
Your Profile
We are looking for you with proven experience in mechanical design within the industry with the ability to quickly switch between details and a holistic view. The ability and ambition to bridge the gaps between organizations, responsibilities, and processes to reach a result are crucial for you to succeed in this role.
You are sociable and a team player but also capable of working independently and taking the initiative. You can organize and plan both for your own and others' deliveries.
• You have an academic education at the university level (Bachelor or Master) in mechanical, or automotive engineering.
• Experience in CATIA V5, surface modelling skills is meritorious.
• Experience in Enovia, OAS, 3D Experience and FRAS
• Work experience in the automotive industry as a Design Engineer
• Professional fluency in English is required, fluency in Swedish is beneficial.
We offer
We offer a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means a possibility to work from home some days/week if work allows. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, company leasing car within the Volkswagen group, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
Application
Your application should include a CV and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-05-03. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
You can apply via this link: https://jobs.scania.com/job-invite/15090/
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03
E-post: adis.redzic@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Södra Fabriksgatan 8-10 (visa karta
)
572 36 OSKARSHAMN Jobbnummer
9297550