Design Coordinator

2024-01-19
Location: Gävle, Sweden
Key Requirements:
• 3rd level qualification in Architectural/Project/Construction Management
• Minimum 3-5 years' experience in a similar role
• Experience working on hyperscale Data Centres
• Excellent IT and communication skills
• Ability to navigate BIM models / relevant programmes
• Strong ability to collaborate and work as part of a high-performance team
• Good time management skills are essential while working to tight deadlines
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Design Manager/Senior Contracts Manager, the responsibilities of the role will include, but may not be limited to:
• Support the Design process in providing a platform for good communication and coordination between Architects, Structural Engineers and Service Engineers, who all work direct for Collen on the project and ensure communication back to site teams
• Support the Design Manager to ensure any Design development is communicated with Collen Contracts Management and QS from a financial aspect
• Maintain commercial and contractual awareness
• Support the Coordination and track the submittal and approval process of Designs and materials ensuring Client Representative sign off and approvals
• Ensure approved submittals are aligned with the BIM teams model and vice versa
• Supporting the BIM team in design issues and ensuring all coordination is carried out ahead of model freeze
• Manage subcontractors and ensure works are in compliance with the design intent and approved submittals
• Support the development of look ahead plans
• Should have a good all-round knowledge of the construction industry and keep up to date across all disciplines including building regulations BCAR, TGD, environmental, health and Safety regulations
• Arrange and attend Site Meetings and take minutes, as required
• Handle internal and external communication with a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality
• Tracking construction progress and ensuring all approvals and material lead times align with agreed programme and sub-contractor start dates
• Ensuring all O&M's and handover documentation is issued and approved in line with the agreed handover
• Support the aftercare team with closing out any design issues
• Ensuring compliance with the LA requirements and to ensure all relevant building control sign offs are achieved
• Work closely with the quality team, and ensure all quality checks and benchmarks are carried out and
aligned with the design requirements
• Work closely with the project document controller ensuring the issue of relevant documentation is
on track and to support the role in high level issues
• Promote and foster the company core values and a culture of wellness at work.
Whilst the Role will predominantly focus on tracking CSA works, it is important the applicant will be able to work with the MEP teams and ensure coordination is carried out, where there is an interface between the disciplines.
