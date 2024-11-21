Design Assistant
2024-11-21
Here is
an exciting opportunity to be part of our successful Newbie brand at Kappahl
Group in Mölndal. Do you love to work for a brand with a clear purpose and
identity as much as we do? Are you interested in working side by side with
great Designers? Welcome to a world filled with joyful creativity, inclusive
colleagues, and courageous challenges. Apply today!
We offer you
As a Design Assistant you will work with different tasks, such as producing
technical product sketches and design research for our target groups. You work
independently with your tasks and collaborate close with our Designers. This
position is placed in one of our teams at Newbie department and you will be an
important player in creating Nostalgic style made to last.
Your
profile
We prefer if you have previous
working experience as a Design Assistant in the fashion industry and have a
bachelor's degree in Fashion design or similar education. We value extensive
experience in the design software Clo 3D, and the ability to work independently
within the program. You have good knowledge in English and have great experience
in working in design programs such as Illustrator and Photoshop. If you have
experience in working with PLM system that is a great advantage.
As a person
you love to work with a brand with a strong identity, have a profound sense for
colors, styles and trends. You are creative, curious, commercial, and have an
eye for details. You are flexible, love structure and have strong communication
skills. Of course, you are a team player who appreciate to work with your
colleagues. And - the most important part - you recognize yourself in our
values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you
interested?
The position is a short -term
position (3 months) with placement at our head office in Mölndal. We would like
your application by the 1 st of December.
Kappahl group celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all
forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment
for all employees and candidates.
You apply
easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from
sending us your personal letter).
We are looking forward to your application!
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
