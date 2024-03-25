Design Architect
2024-03-25
Join our team as a Design Architect, playing a key role in shaping the service design within Professional Services. Your primary focus will be to streamline processes, reduce time to market, lower development and operations costs, and maximize automation for efficient customer delivery. As a Design Architect, you'll handle deploying services and managing processes, working closely with Service Owners and Design Specialists, as well as leading other architects in enterprise design endeavors.
The abilities of the Design Architect includes advanced technical skills in the service design and architecture areas, service knowledge, IT and solution architecture, as well as a good understanding of the ITIL and overall development processes.
We're in the lookout for someone with advanced technical skills in service design and architecture, IT and solution architecture, and an understanding of ITIL how things develop in our processes.
Responsibilities:
Develop global end-to-end architecture, components, and common services.
Create blueprints for efficient G+D solution and service roll-out.
Collaborate with R&D and Design N' Architecture team on solution architecture and shared services.
Evaluate and introduce new technologies for Professional Services.
Define and document system architecture, including disaster recovery, deployment models, and non-functional requirements.
Manage blueprint architectures and break down roadmaps into reusable components.
Collaborate with various teams, including Product Management, Project Management, R&D, and more.
When needed being accountable for the group of architects
Qualifications:
University degree in engineering or related technical field.
Minimum 3 years of service design and or architecture experience in the B2B segment.
Experience in R&D and IT, preferably in the telecommunications or payment industry.
Advanced technical skills in Service Design and Architecture.
Deep understanding of complex software and Enterprise solutions, IT, Cloud technologies, and Security Information systems and preferably within telecom.
Familiarity with ITIL processes and the entire development process.
