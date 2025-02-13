Demand & Supply Planner
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-02-13
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Within the Global Aftermarket Operations P&A, Supply Planning is responsible for managing the supply of goods from external suppliers and Husqvarna factories to sales companies and distributors. Our task is to ensure availability to our customers when they are needed, and balance this against capital efficiency.
As Demand & Supply Planner you play a key role in the interface between our product category, factories/suppliers and sales companies/distributors. In the team, you will work with experienced team-members, and team spirit & collaboration is key for success.
Areas of responsibility are:
Securing delivery performance from our new state-of-the-art distribution center in Stigamo outside of Jönköping as well as from our Regional Distribution Centers according to targets in order to serve our customers' expectations
Providing forecasts to factories and suppliers on a regular basis. Analyze demand plans to ensure that factories and suppliers are provided with the correct information,
Placing orders to factories and suppliers and monitor deliveries.
Inventory management
Article creation process as well as article elimination process.
Support in solving quality issues
Be a part of "phase in phase" out products
Developing and improving current processes
We are looking for
A structured and analytical, driven problem solver. You are service minded and flexible and you enjoy collaborating with others. You have strong communication skills in English & Swedish, both spoken and written. You are used to working with a range of different stakeholders with a capacity of balancing a wide range of tasks.
We see that you have a university degree in preferably logistics or economics or equivalent work experience.
Location At Husqvarna, with the possibility to use a hybrid working model.
The application
Please submit your application as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations
For more information about the position please contact Samuel Spjuth at Samuel.spjuth@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Johan Odelfelt, Talent Acquisition Partner at Johan.Odelfelt@husqvarnagroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9164473