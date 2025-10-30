Demand & Export Coordinator
2025-10-30
We are looking for a Demand & Export Coordinator for a global company in Jönköping. Start January 1st, 6 months contract to bgein with. This role is 100% onsite in Jönkping.
As an Demand & Export Coordinator you play a key role in the interface between our factories/suppliers and sales companies/distributors. The Demand & Export Coordinator overall responsibility is to secure excellent product availability and customer satisfaction globally. More specifically the Demand & Export Coordinator is responsible for the order and forecast process and is followed by SCM and Sales, internally and externally. One of the key tasks is also to perform Customs clearance procedures when exporting goods outside the EU with all the different legal regulations connected to those processes. While working as a Demand & Export Coordinator you will get a good understanding of how company is operating, and you will get a great understanding of how our supply chain is set up. The work is performed independently but you will be a part of a collaborative team that works close together.
Role & responsibility:
Orders to be processed efficiently, correctly and on time, where international shipments are planned and coordinated
Coordinate and respond to questions from Sales/Customers to make sure they are provided with correct and reliable information
Building relationships with sales companies and distributors globally making sure that their changing business requirements are identified and are being met
Coordinate and monitor deliveries making sure that sales companies and distributors are provided with relevant delivery information
Extract and develop customer reports such as open order reports
Handle claims and returns from Customers and follow up on this to make continuous improvements together with our organization.
Prepare transportation documentation and export goods according to customs rules and regulations
Support Sales with training in processes, forecasting and IT tools used for demand planning
Work with continuous improvements
Required skills:
University degree in logistics or work experience from a similar area.
English and Swedish fluently in both writing and speaking
High level of competence in Microsoft Office and a strong understanding of IT systems and applications.
Focused, target-oriented, and used to taking initiatives and decisions.
Analytical, structured, and thorough.
Service-minded and flexible.
Enjoy creating long-term relationships and cooperating with customers and colleagues
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with standardized tasks, problem-solving, and continuous improvements
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is January 1st, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Jönköping. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
