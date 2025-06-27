Delivery Manager
Job Title: Delivery Manager
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid)
Travel: Occasional international travel required
Languages: Fluent English required; Spanish or other additional languages are a strong plus
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced Delivery Manager to lead complex, customer-facing projects at Kambi. Based in our Stockholm office, you'll be a key member of our Delivery Management Team, responsible for end-to-end delivery across a dynamic portfolio of projects with global clients, internal stakeholders, and third-party suppliers. You'll operate in a fast-paced environment, often within the context of regulated markets, and play a crucial role in shaping how we deliver excellence at scale.
You'll work with cross-functional teams including Integration Management, Product, Partner Success, Sales, Legal, and Engineering Operations. To succeed in this role, you'll need to be both a self-starter and a strong team player who thrives in ambiguity, brings structure where it's lacking, and stays focused on delivery outcomes.
What You'll Do
Plan
Define, create, and maintain detailed project scopes, timelines, roadmaps, reports and project artifacts
Translate evolving or unclear customer requirements into structured, actionable plans and deliverables
Manage customer expectations by aligning needs with the organization's delivery capacity
Identify risks early and define mitigation strategies
Contribute to the coordination and prioritization of the overall delivery roadmap across workstreams.
Deliver
Lead the full delivery lifecycle, from kick-off through to successful go-live
Coordinate multi-disciplinary teams across geographies and cultures
Align dependencies across projects and resolve blockers quickly
Act as the single point of contact for project communications, decisions, and issue resolution
Monitor project status, manage escalations, and ensure milestones are achieved
Improve
Drive process improvements that enhance delivery efficiency and consistency
Contribute to standardization and documentation of delivery methodologies
Lead or support initiatives beyond launch projects, including decommissioning, migrations, and internal tooling/process upgrades
About You
6+ years of formal Project or Program Management experience in a cross-functional, tech-centric environment delivering to external clients
Proven ability to lead multiple, concurrent projects involving complex stakeholder landscapes
Skilled at operating in ambiguity - able to bring clarity, define structure, and drive momentum in evolving environments
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; able to build trust and alignment across diverse teams
Self-starter with a delivery mindset; comfortable taking initiative and full ownership
Project Management certifications (PMP, PRINCE2, CSM, etc.) are preferred
Proficient with tools like JIRA or similar project tracking platforms
Fluent in English; Spanish or other languages are highly desirable
Willingness and ability to travel internationally when required
Why You'll Love Kambi:
At Kambi, you will thrive in a high-paced work environment, enjoy taking active ownership and initiative, and feel comfortable speaking your mind. You have high expectations of yourself and your peers and believe that business value delivered defines success.
We also believe that great work comes from balanced lives. That's why we're committed to promoting a healthy work-life blend, with a hybrid work model that supports flexibility, autonomy, and in-person collaboration when it counts. Your well-being is just as important as your performance.
What's in It for You:
The chance to grow within a successful, fast-scaling tech company
A flexible, supportive culture where trust and autonomy are part of how we work
Collaboration with talented, humble, and driven colleagues from around the world
A role that combines challenge, ownership, and the opportunity to make a tangible impact
An inclusive environment where your contributions shape how we work and deliver
If you're eager to join a collaborative, supportive team based in central Stockholm, we'd love to hear from you. Please apply with your CV in English.
