Datainsamlare Stockholm (oberoende entreprenör)

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-01-19


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige

International company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
For this job you must be available on weekdays from 14:00 till 16-16:30.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Please, send Your CV to arbeta@informedsources.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-18
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813)
162 56  VÄLLINGBY

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
7360186

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: