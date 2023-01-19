Datainsamlare Stockholm (oberoende entreprenör)
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
International company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
For this job you must be available on weekdays from 14:00 till 16-16:30.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Please, send Your CV to arbeta@informedsources.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-18
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813)
162 56 VÄLLINGBY Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7360186