Datainsamlare Laholm

2024-07-22
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job is very easy and should take you no more than 10-15 minutes daily.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving licence
access to a car
