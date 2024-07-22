Datainsamlare Laholm

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Laholm
2024-07-22


International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job is very easy and should take you no more than 10-15 minutes daily.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving licence
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Independent contractors are welcomed, please mention it while applying.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-21
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Laholm".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8808774

