Datainsamlare Ängelholm
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ängelholm
2024-06-18
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Ängelholm
, Klippan
, Helsingborg
, Laholm
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city. The job consists of collecting simple outside data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday , any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 20-30 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed. Please mention it when applying. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ängelholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8756174