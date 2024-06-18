Datainsamlare Ängelholm

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ängelholm
2024-06-18


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ängelholm, Åstorp, Bjuv, Bräcke, Båstad eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Ängelholm, Klippan, Helsingborg, Laholm, Landskrona eller i hela Sverige

International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city. The job consists of collecting simple outside data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday , any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 20-30 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed. Please mention it when applying.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ängelholm".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8756174

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: