Database Performance Engineer
2024-06-20
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 70+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with annual bonus, which is tied to both company and your individual performance.
The Role-
A Database Performance Engineer supports Engineers and Data Engineers to build excellent performance as well as stable and easy maintainable database implementations. He or she will take a proactive lead in design activities and the resolution of major issues.
Main responsibilities:
Collaborate with Engineering department to design the database schema.
Execute performance testing from a database point of view.
Maintain/Monitor/support database performance in production environment.
Collaborate with DBA's around database infrastructure requirements.
Define and implement monitoring for database usage to enable and ensure support and monitoring from SD and 2nd line.
Provide test and verification of new database products.
Regularly visit the development and data team as an ambassador for DBS.
Keep up to date with new capabilities on the database market.
Keep up to date with compliance training offered by the company.
Support and act in line with the company values.
Share knowledge and contribute to team's documentation.
Collaborate to achieve common goals.
Follow the company processes, procedures, and methodologies.
Skills and requirements:
DBA knowledge with a focus on performance tuning.
Expert in DB-modeling .
Deep knowledge in query performance investigation.
Java connection pool handling.
Experience in monitoring.
Good at building relationships.
Strong attention to details
Verbal and written communication skills.
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such, we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, ages, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
