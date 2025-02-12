Database Developer within eHealth
2025-02-12
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position As a Software Engineer within COSMIC Intelligence at R&D COSMIC, you will be working in an agile team with experienced developers, scrum masters, and business analysts where knowledge sharing is part of the daily work. You will also work closely with architects, product owners, and other stakeholders. As a member of our team, you will work with designing, developing, and optimizing database systems that support our applications and business processes. You will work with both existing and future database solutions to ensure efficient data management and high performance.
COSMIC Intelligence (CI) is COSMIC's reporting database. The purpose with CI is to provide a fully customized possibility to follow up, report and analyze information available in COSMIC. The need for our customers to have different reporting capablilities from COSMIC has significantly increased the last couple of years which has turned CI into a key product for the regions.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do. About you As a Software Engineer, you enjoy database management and we believe that you have good technical skills and have a keen interest in database development. You are a curious and analytical person who likes to dig into complex databases and thinks it is fun to find solutions to complex problems
You take pride in working together within the team as well as with others to solve problems and improve existing solutions. You enjoy work closely with the team to improve and adapt agile processes to better align with our development needs and future objectives. You have a quality-driven mindset, are communicative, organized,
and able to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously. You are proactive and able to take the initiative to identify areas for improvement. You have great interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with other teams and stakeholders.
Requirements
• 3+ years of working with SQL and SQL Server or database management systems.
• Strong understanding of database design principles, including normalization and indexing.
• Knowledge of database best practices.
• Experience with Jira, Git, Bitbucket, or other source code control tools.
• Can communicate fluently in English.
It's a bonus if you
• Experience of T-SQL
• Experience in Business Intelligence or Data Warehouse
• Experience within the area of Swedish health and social care
• Experience working agile
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
