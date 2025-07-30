Database Developer / BI Specialist
Comstream AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Comstream AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Arboga
, Norrköping
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you like us and enjoy working with the latest technology to build modular and scalable systems? Then Tradedoubler may be the place for you. We are looking for a database developer who wants to help with designing, developing, and maintaining scalable data models and efficient ETL processes to integrate data from diverse sources while ensuring accuracy and consistency. You will work with cloud technologies to build scalable, modern data solutions and stay up to date with emerging trends to ensure our ecosystem remains cutting-edge and future-ready.
We offer a stimulating work environment with varying work tasks which you greatly influence. The work environment is creative and collaborative and our flat organizational structure with a strong international atmosphere promotes communication and sharing of ideas. We offer an environment where business is important, but enjoyment and balance of life are encouraged and recognized.
Together with your colleagues you will have the opportunity to greatly influence the technical development and the evolution of our products. You will contribute in everything from design and architecture to implementation, test, maintenance, and support of our databases.
Main responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain scalable data models for business reporting and analytics.
Create, maintain and improve efficient Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes to integrate data from multiple sources.
Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency in all systems.
Provide senior technical expertise for our databases and BI platform to other teams.
Continuously design, develop, and deploy new solutions with focus on high availability, high performance, low latency, and scalability.
Contribute as a member of a highly competent and cross functional team.
Professional skills
Required
At least 4 years of experience as a database developer or BI engineer working with modern, cloud-based technologies such as Databricks or Snowflake.
Knowledge of relational database design and experience in optimizing queries, reports, and dashboards for performance and scalability
Experience creating, maintaining and improving ETL processes
Excellent SQL language skills.
Knowledge of Git.
You have worked with scalable systems and high-volume transaction applications.
Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
Personal qualities
You quickly pick up an understanding of the business you are working with and can convert that knowledge into technical solutions that fulfil client needs and system requirements.
You act, are self-driven and are used to share your knowledge with others.
You like to think outside the box and contribute with innovative ideas. You are not afraid to try new things and learn new technologies.
Not required, but beneficial:
Experience from online marketing and/or e-commerce.
Experience with PL/SQL or other databases (e.g. PostgreSQL, Cassandra)
Experience preparing and modelling data for optimal consumption by Power BI / Tableau or a similar product
Experience developing reports and data visualizations using Power BI and Tableau or a similar product
Advanced Excel including VBA and/or Office Scripts and a working knowledge of dynamic array formulas
Experience writing DAX queries and measures
Experience with Power Query/M code
Experience with Spark and/or Python
An interest in identifying patterns, trends, and other valuable insights through data analysis, with a curiosity about, or experience in applying machine learning and AI techniques to enhance these insights.
Why work at Tradedoubler?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology, and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Tradedoubler:
Tradedoubler is a global partner marketing network that has been facilitating connections between result-driven brands and publishers worldwide for more than 25 years. We operate in 90+ markets across the globe and house over 2,000 brands and 180,000 publishers in our network. Our awesome teams are located across our 15 offices in Europe and Australia.In addition to Tradedoubler's core Partner Marketing business, we offer digital marketing solutions across the entire customer journey, including App marketing (Appiness), influencer marketing (Metapic), lead generation campaigns (Leadslab), & SaaS solutions (Grow by Tradedoubler).
Tradedoubler was founded in 1999 in Stockholm, Sweden by Martin Lorentzon & Felix Hägnö, and has been listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange since 2005.
One of our strong beliefs at Tradedoubler is that our success stems from adhering to our core values: Make it Happen, Stay Curious, & Achieve Together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comstream AB
(org.nr 556945-8911) Arbetsplats
Tradedoubler AB Jobbnummer
9440765