Data Warehouse Engineer

Description
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our journey?
At Etraveli Group we use a lot of data for decision making processes, analysis and machine learning. Users of data can be found in different departments of the organization, like Finance, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Customer Services but even IT Development and Operations. Data is important to us and that is why we are now establishing a new data warehouse solution in order to improve our abilities and performance. Therefore, in alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are looking for experienced engineers to become part of our newly-constituted team in Gothenburg.
Who You Are
With the right skill set and motivation you will be setting up, maintaining and evolving our data warehouse solution as well as participating in driving a large portion of our future data engineering.
In this primarily technical role, there will be close interaction with database administrators, data scientists and operations' engineers, but there will also be collaboration with stakeholders from other parts of our organization. The data sources we use are located both in cloud environments as well as on-prem, therefore we are aiming for an essentially hybrid solution. As a new solution that it is and decisions upon implementation will be taken along the way, this is a rare opportunity for someone who wants to participate in shaping a data warehouse solution from the bottom up.
Requirements
To thrive and succeed in this role we believe that you have/are:
A strong interest in setting up, maintain and evolve a data warehouse solution on prem and cloud
Ability to analyze and take on tasks, both individually and together with others
Ability to design and implement tasks from scratch, individually gathering the necessary information where needed
Previous knowledge and experience in working with data warehousing technologies and methods including information modeling
Comfortable working with command line and scripting
Good knowledge of Databricks environment and cost-performance balance optimization as well as data flow optimization
Previous experience working as a data engineer, with different ETL-ELT and CDC tools
Previous experience working with data processing and computing tools, like Spark, Trino or Dremio
Comfortable working with Linux
It is also desirable that your skills match one or more of the following:
Previous experience working with infrastructure as code, with tools like Terraform, Ansible, Salt and Cloud Formation
Previous experience working as with operations using cloud providers, like Azure and AWS
Previous experience working as a database administrator
Comfortable working with Docker and preferably also Kubernetes
Previous experience working with multiple scripting languages, like Bash, Python, Groovy, etc
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New office in the City - We are located in Merkurhuset in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
