Data Scientist to Quality Information
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-06-12
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
About us
Quality information is a team within the Field Quality organization that provide statistical tools and analysis needed to describe the quality situation in the field which for example is used to be able to start new FQ-items.
We are handling our data and have now started our cloud journey and are currently moving all our data from physical servers to the cloud, which is a part of Scania's "cloud first" strategy. We collect data from a lot of different data sources, for example, information about our produced vehicles, warranty information, fault-codes, workshop work orders and operational data. We compile this information in PowerBI reports or in another tool called SAS Viya/Product Analytics.
Our team consists of 3 analysts and 3 data engineers in Södertälje and 2 analysts in Sao Paolo. Since the only data scientist in the team is moving to another position for a while, we are looking for someone to replace him temporarily until the end of 2024.
Your responsibilities
In this role you will be responsible for advanced analysis, data models and reports containing data about our customer vehicles operational data, fault codes, repair history, software updates for example. We believe that there are great benefits within machine learning in this area and you will have the possibility to explore this. You will be a part of a team with different competencies and responsibilities that have the same goal, to help our customers make data driven decisions.
Your profile
We believe that you have a degree in engineering, computer science or similar and that you have excellent analytical skills and like to help others. The job will also include a lot of SQL-coding and report building in either PowerBI or SAS Viya/Product Analytics. Experience in these platforms is a merit. As a data scientist in our team, you also need to be communicative, as you will be in regular contact with both the business side and Scania IT.
As a person, you are driven and well-structured. You thrive working, both in teams and individually, in a dynamic world where agile and conventional development methods coexist. You have excellent problem-solving skills and are curious about the automotive industry.
Needed Skills
• Experienced in programming
• Statistical Analysis
• DAX-programming
• SQL Server & SSAS
• Building reports in Power BI
• Python or R programming
More information
Don 't hesitate to reach out with any questions of yours.
Helena Blomqvist, head of Quality Information, helena.blomqvist@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 23 June 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8743653