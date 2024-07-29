Data Scientist Team Lead, GenAI
Wolt Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We're looking for an awesome someone to join our Support Group, the development organization that builds our in-house customer service tooling. They work on topics like support chat, operational tooling for support agents, and self-service and automation. We see great opportunities for applying machine learning and AI in this domain, and are now strengthening the data science team there.
We're looking for someone to take the helm of the Data Science Team Lead role. The team is still small, and our data scientists work embedded in cross-functional development teams where they work together with engineers, designers, and product and analytics people owning that domain end to end. The engineers and other crafts have their own people leads. Your focus is going to be on the Data Science side.
You know what it takes to scale Data Science as a function, take exceptional care of exceptional people, and above all: take our Data Science to the next level by also working hands-on owning Machine Learning and AI use cases as part of that team. You'll be a facilitator and an enabler for the team to do what they do best by making personal development plans, hosting regular 1on1s, and so forth. You'll work directly with senior stakeholders to set the data science vision and direction for the group, executing and implementing DS/ML projects end to end.
We'll be looking for you to facilitate the future of Data Science at Wolt, whether that's hiring new team members, levelling up Data Science across the company, or helping the organization to understand the possibilities of Data Science, Machine Learning and AI.
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Berlin, Helsinki, or Stockholm, or you can work remotely anywhere in Finland, Sweden, Germany and Estonia. Read more about our remote setup here. If you live outside of these countries - not to worry! We provide relocation support to help you make your way to Finland, Germany or Sweden.
Qualifications
What we hope from you is that you first and foremost identify yourself as a Data Science enthusiast. Solving problems and making a business impact via Data Science is what makes you jump for joy!
You have previous experience building Data Science, Machine Learning and AI solutions with a measurable impact. You understand how to build data products, and deeply care about the end user experience;
You also understand what it takes to build production-level ML and AI solutions, and can help the team members with technical challenges. You have experience with real-time applications and large scale deployments, and can handle the entire life cycle of data science solutions from ideation to maintenance;
We would also like you to have strong experience in leading a technical Data Science team to make sure we keep on improving our DS best practices at Wolt while taking care of our people;
You have previous experience from making personal development plans, hosting regular 1on1s, and taking part in recruitment;
Deep understanding and experience with Machine Learning and AI, a solid understanding of Statistics, and experience and knowledge in NLP. Experience in working as a part of an engineering team, building solutions to complex problems with large scale and real-time requirements.
Interest towards LLMs and GenAI and their applications to solving problems in production.
You'll also need to be the representative of your function towards the rest of the organization, so strong communication and presentation skills are needed. We value experience in working with senior stakeholders to set the team vision and direction.
Lastly, as this is a team effort you have to be a strong cultural leader that cares for the well-being and constant improvement of your team members and represents Wolt values as your daily work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: fernanda.prado.e.silva@wolt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8815505