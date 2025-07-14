Data Scientist Gen AI
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-07-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Scientist to join our team. The ideal candidate will
have a strong background in data analysis, deep learning, and GenAI. This role involves extracting
meaningful insights from complex datasets and translating them into actionable strategies that drive
business growth. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement data-driven
solutions to solve real-world problems.
Responsibilities
Additional Skills (Preferred):
o Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure).
o Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
o Experience in genomics
Job Responsibilities:
• Data Analysis: Analyze large, complex datasets to identify trends, patterns, and insights that inform business decisions.
• Model Development: Develop, implement, and validate predictive models and machine learning algorithms to solve various business problems.
• Data Cleaning: Preprocess and clean data to ensure its quality and integrity before analysis.
• Visualization: Create data visualizations and dashboards to communicate findings to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
Qualifications
• Education: Master's in data science, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.
• Experience: 3+ years of experience in data science, analytics, or a related field.
Technical Skills:
o Proficiency in programming languages such as Python or R.
o Good understanding of statistical principles for ML applications
o Experience with data manipulation and analysis using libraries such as pandas, NumPy,and SciPy.
o Exceptional knowledge of Deep Learning techniques, model architectures, and parameter fine-tuning
o Very good knowledge of GenAI with good understanding of foundation models and transformer architecture
o Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., Matplotlib, Seaborn).
o Experience with SQL and relational databases.
o Knowledge of big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark) is a plus.
Soft Skills:
Excellent problem-solving abilities, strong communication skills, and the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9427867