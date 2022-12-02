Data Scientist for the network area
2022-12-02
We are currently looking for talented data scientists to join the network tribe, part of our Common Data & Analytics unit, here at Telia Company. We are spearheading Telia's journey to become a truly data-driven organization by leveraging big data and advanced analytics.
Who we are
In our team, we work with big data analytics to deliver great experience to millions of users in our networks and we crunch data in one of the greatest data lakes in Scandinavia. Our team members are highly engaged, and we focus on leveraging our vast data to create business value for different business areas across several markets.
We work in cross-functional teams, which are integrated with our business areas to support them with valuable insights provided by our analytical product portfolio. We collaborate closely with our internal stakeholders to enable new business opportunities as well as to optimize investments and operations based on big data insights.
Currently, we focus on supporting our core areas, namely Networks and TV & Media, and we continuously explore new opportunities. We use Pyspark and SQL, since we process enormous amount of data but if you are well-versed in Python, we will help you pick up things quickly. Examples of areas that we investigate, with the help of data science, are network customer experience, the network impact of feature introductions and how our networks benchmark to our competitors.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for individuals that feel comfortable driving independent work, but this does not mean that you work alone. We are team players, and we think it is valuable to share knowledge, coach peers and help the team succeed.
You probably have a background in data science or a related field, alternatively a few years of experience in a relevant role, delivering analytics projects. We are continuously exploring new application areas in our domain, and it would be good that you view this challenge as an opportunity to contribute, even when the problem statement is loosely defined. As we have a delivery mind-set, we think that it is important to have some familiarity with standard software practises for product development, like unit-testing.
We believe in building relationships with team members and internal stakeholders. You have a strong inherent curiosity, that drives you to continuously learn more on your business domain and to explore new technical tools to tackle your projects.
It's more than just a job!
Regardless of the position you are looking for, we will give you the tools and support you need to grow both as a professional and as a person, with us. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. We respect and value the diversity of people. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we have a hybrid work model, allowing people to work from home for few days during the week, and we also offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
Interested?
If you fancy joining our team, send in your application and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Required tests will be performed. The selection process is ongoing!
