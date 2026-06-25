Data Scientist
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2026-06-25
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Europe AB i Mjölby
, Örebro
, Borås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. We are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for them, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together, we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are accelerating our journey towards becoming a data-driven and AI-enabled enterprise. As part of this transformation, we are looking for a Data Scientist with strong engineering capabilities to join our Data & Advanced Analytics organization. In this role, you will focus on designing, developing, deploying, and operating AI/ML solutions at enterprise scale, leveraging Snowflake and Snowpark as the core platform. You will play a key role in moving from analytics-driven insights to production-grade, AI-powered solutions embedded in business processes. You will work in a product-oriented setup, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver AI-enabled data products that create measurable business value across the organization.
You will report to Head of Data and Advanced Analytics.
Your Responsibility
As a Data Scientist in our team, you will work across the full AI/ML lifecycle:
Data Science & AI Solution Development
Design, develop, and deploy machine learning models and advanced analytics solutions, owning the full lifecycle from exploration to production
Apply statistical and AI/ML techniques to solve business problems, continuously improving models to maximize impact
MLOps & Engineering Practices
Operationalize models into scalable, production-grade solutions using MLOps best practices (CI/CD, automation, monitoring, and retraining)
Ensure reliability, scalability, and performance of ML solutions in collaboration with Data Engineering teams
Data Platform & Collaboration
Work with modern data platforms (e.g., Snowflake) to build scalable data and AI solutions in close collaboration with cross-functional teams
Translate business needs into technical solutions and contribute to shared frameworks, standards, and best practices
Business Impact & Stakeholder Engagement
Partner with stakeholders and product teams to identify use cases, deliver insights, and drive data-informed decisions
Communicate findings and recommendations clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences
Governance & Continuous Improvement
Contribute to responsible AI, data quality, and governance practices across the ML lifecycle
Stay up to date with industry trends and support the growth of a strong, data-driven culture
Your Profile
Proven experience as a Data Scientist (or similar role), with hands-on expertise in developing and deploying machine learning models in production environments
Strong programming skills in Python and SQL, with experience in data manipulation, statistical analysis, and ML frameworks
Solid understanding of the full ML lifecycle, including model development, deployment, and monitoring
Experience working with modern data platforms and cloud environments, preferably Snowflake
Knowledge of MLOps practices, including versioning, CI/CD pipelines, and model performance monitoring
Ability to translate complex business problems into data-driven solutions and communicate insights clearly to stakeholders
Strong collaborative mindset, with experience working in cross-functional teams alongside Data Engineers, Analysts, and business stakeholders
Curious and proactive approach, staying up to date with the latest developments in AI/ML and contributing to a data-driven culture
Degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
Our Offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we're not just a global leader in a fast-paced industry - we are a team that values collaboration, growth and making a real impact for our customers. In our dynamic, diverse and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can truly thrive and bring your ideas to life. This position is based at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden with remote work options available up to two days a week.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and flexible work arrangements that allow you to balance your personal and professional life. With clear goals and direction from senior leadership, you'll also find abundant opportunities for career growth and development within the company. Our organisational support ensures that you can maintain a healthy work-life balance while pursuing meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry.
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we believe in continuous learning and provide plenty of opportunities to develop new skills and take on exciting projects. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and we take pride in fostering a supportive, open environment where every voice is heard.
Your Application
Submit your application in English no later than August 9th, 2026. Applications only accepted through our recruitment system. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today! Interviews will start in August/September 2026.
If you need support with your application or have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Victoria Östryd Söderlind Recruitment Specialist; Victoria.OstrydSoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 81 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling Victoria.OstrydSoderlind@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9978802