Data Scientist
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-04-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
About us...
We are on the journey to consolidate the digital capabilities and business processes at Retail Concept across the leadership areas IKEA Retail Experience, Brand & Marketing, Learning and Development and Expansion. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and development, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things so IKEA can be an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
The main responsibility areas in the Retail Concept Operations (RCO) following the new Inter IKEA operating model are
• Retail processes End-to-End
• Digital capability areas
• IKEA.com and IKEA.net channels
• ROSS
In short, the responsibility areas are described below
Retail processes End-to-End: The retail process is to describe how IKEA work with retail throughout that value chain. It start with our identity, the range. How the we manufacture and supply the range to the franchisees and then how to communicate, sell and customer fulfillment. The process indirectly defines the capabilities IKEA need and at least half of the process and capabilities is defined and managed by the franchisees.
Digital capability areas: It is the different capabilities the support retail concept and consist of both subject matter experts, process people but also the digital tools as needed. Tools as currently provided are for example IKEA Digital Design System Skapa, IKEA Knowledge graph, Visa Retail Guidance, Range Selection Tool etc..
IKEA.com and IKEA.net channels: Is the external brand building top domain of IKEA online. It is not the sales channel that sit on the franchisee side, but the rather the part that explain for the customer audience of who we are.
Retail Operation Solution and Support (ROSS): It is the combined upper funnel of IKEA.com retail websites as mainly contracted by IKEA IT AB but also the lower funnel of customer checkout, payment, order orchestration, fulfillment, finance, customer support and supply. This is a combination of capabilities from Supply and the Microsoft 365 Dynamics Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform provided as a service to most of the non INGKA franchisees.
The job as Data scientist is a data and insights assignment in the Range Selection Tool data foundation area. Range selection tool is used by most of IKEA stores in the whole IKEA franchise system and the data foundation in order to offer the best possible range (recommendation engine on store level) for the stores are for example sales data, demographic data, sematic data and other data sources.
About you...
You believe that developing models for data analysis and insights by creating transparent, reproducible, reusable data science products and services. This needs then to be possible to explain/communicate within the digital product team or outside for efficient decision making to make a better everyday life for the many people. You also believe in working together in the team and outside the team regarding technology trends, data science and help IKEA to become more data driven. You are also used to work in agile teams with high autonomy.
In addition to be a successful Data Scientist in Range Selection Tool , we expect
• You to be an experienced data scientist with minimum 3-5 years of experience
• Comprehensive understanding of statistical and machine learning techniques.
• You to be able to understand various data structures and common methods in data transformation
• You have proficiency with an appropriate set of languages, technologies, and frameworks (e.g., Python, R, Julia, Stan, Tensorflow, Keras, Jupyter, Databricks, Azure ML, ADLS) and cloud environments (e.g. Azure)
• You have proficiency with data modelling techniques and concepts incl. conventional databases (SQL, Oracle or related) as well as distributed technologies and graph databases.
• You are used to do research and to develop models for data analysis.
• You to have proven ability to facilitate the construction of transparent, reproducible, reusable and generalizable data science products and services.
• You have the ability to design, develop and maintain data science models and infrastructures, for your area or product.
• You are good in communicating results and ideas to key decision makers.
• You to ensure application and consistency with relevant digital frameworks, principles, guidelines, and standards
• You are up to date with the latest technology trends in the data science field.
As a Data Scientist in Range Selection Tool, your main responsibilities will include:
• Analyze various data structures and common methods in data transformation in the range selection data foundation
• Apply statistical and machine learning techniques on the data.
• Work with the dissemination of methodologies, accelerators or algorithms created for specific models or analysis
• Continuously improve existing models and environments
• Responsible to make sure that the insights and conclusions from data science are easily available to other parts of the organization are well communicated and understood.
• Explain statistical and machine learning techniques to non-technical stakeholders and software engineers
• Assure quality and contribute to testing of deliverables
• Has a growth mind-set: curious to explore, eager to learn and finding better ways, as well as and energized by sharing.
• Collaborate with Product Team or area to understand needs and devise possible solutions
• Support a culture of data-driven decision making for Retail Concept Operations business domain
Additional Information
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located in Malmö, Sweden. Some travel will be required.
Please send your application - CV in English latest 12th of May 2025. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work at IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role.
In this role you will be reporting to the Competence Hub Development Manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea System Service AB Jobbnummer
9310167