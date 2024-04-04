Data Scientist
2024-04-04
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
Currently, we're looking for a Data Scientist to join our Resins & Technology Data Science R&D team located in Uppsala, Sweden. In this role you will get the opportunity to contribute to the development of new products which are used in the manufacturing of life-saving biological drugs. You will work together with experts in various fields to form cross-functional teams to achieve project goals. In these teams, you will contribute with the expertise in experimental design, data processing, modelling and analytics. You will also take an active part in the development of data science tools and solutions at Cytiva in close collaboration with other data scientists.
The Cytiva Uppsala site is a workplace for more than 1700 associates, including functions such as R&D, manufacturing, marketing, quality control and quality assurance. Cross-functional activities in collaboration with other units will represent a significant part of work responsibilities.
What You'll Do:
Perform data analysis in development projects and trouble-shooting activities.
Develop, implement, and tune predictive models.
Assist with experiment design and provide guidance on experimental planning.
Document and report results both orally and written.
Identify, implement new techniques, and follow technical development in the field.
Plan and accomplish given tasks, to reach project objectives.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Master's degree in a quantitative field (e.g., Data Science, Bioinformatics, Chemometrics, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics).
Proficient in Python and/or R.
Well versed in multivariate statistics, predictive modelling and inference.
Proficient in explorative data analysis, cleaning, and transformation.
Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
It would be a plus if you also have:
Experience with modern AI/ML techniques.
Experience with structural bioinformatics.
Experience of Design of Experiments (DoE).
Basic experience in the SQL language and databases.
Experience with solutions for data management.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS and/or Azure) and their data services.
Knowledge of version control/Git.
Fluent in Swedish, both verbally and in writing.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a structured and organized team player. You are a communicative and creative problem solver with a burning passion for data and gaining actionable insights from complex data sets. You also have a strong desire and capability to acquire any new knowledge and skills required to solve a given task.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, April 28th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Ingrid Porrvik at ingrid.porrvik@cytiva.com
.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
