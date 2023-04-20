Data Scientist
Ammi Technology AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-04-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ammi Technology AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Ammi Group är ett teknikbolag med specialistkonsulter som huvudsaklig verksamhet där vi hjälper våra kunder inom privat och offentlig sektor med insatser inom projektledning, utveckling och förvaltning sedan 2017. Vi växer snabbt! Vi är idag ett härligt gäng seniora konsulter inom projektledning, utveckling och förvaltning och tar oss an både uppdrag ute på plats hos kund eller utveckling- och förvaltningsuppdrag som projektform 'in-house'.
Uppdragsbeskrivning
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist to join the decicion science service team. You will participate in various projects, influence business decisions and drive digital transformation at one of the largest consumer packaging companies in the world. This position will be placed in Lund, Sweden.
You daily tasks may include:
Participate in data science projects, be hands-on with code building data marts for model development, statistical model development, test, implement and deployment of data science solutions to solve various business issues.
Work on research replicability and industrialization. Model deployment. Code standards.
Collaborate in the development of visual consumption layer of the models (decision support systems)
Work closely with Data Scientist Consultants/Managers, Business stakeholders and subject matter experts to review expected outputs and applicability to business challenge
Identify and take part in operationalization of valuable insights from the data into business and digital applications.
Required skills:
Good and quick at coding in Python.
Machine learning modelling.
Experienced with manipulation and unification of data formats for several data sources, and data evaluation.
Quick in plotting data/model outcome and presenting results in a structured and coherent way for the business (stakeholders with lesser technical skills).
Easiness for communicating results to less technical members.
Experience with hedging, stock exchange and time series for acquisition of commodities with a considerable implicit risk. Nice to have experience with the energy market.
Used to work in an agile way with short and frequent deliverables for fast prototyping.
Knowhow for developing robust, secure, and stable code for production.
Soft skills:
Communication
Independent
Team Player
Start date:ASAP Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-24
E-post: info@ammigroup.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Data Scientist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ammi Technology AB
(org.nr 559176-7909)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
7682149