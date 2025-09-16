Data Privacy Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
At the GTT Digital Operations Department, we are safeguarding quality, compliance, and enhancing data availability and ease of use. We leverage digital technologies to empower our organization with data-driven insights and strategies, ensuring data integrity, security and accessibility.
In the Data Governance and Data Compliance team, we are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior data privacy professional with engineering experience to join our dynamic team. The team works with different data regulations such as GDPR, EU Data Act and EU AI Act as well as various Data Governance topics. This role is critical in ensuring the organization's adherence to data protection regulations. It also plays a key role in fostering a culture of privacy and accountability across all engineering and technology functions. We would be happy to see that you have a proven record of driving successful change initiatives and are skilled in stakeholder management across organizational levels.
Key responsibilities
* Drive investigations and initiatives as needed to facilitate, promote and protect Volvo Group data privacy and personal data sharing.
* Monitor and evaluate compliance with applicable data protection laws and internal privacy policies, including but not limited to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
* Collaborate with R&D to analyze and implement privacy by design guidelines and requirements for new engineering projects.
* Evaluate existing privacy by design principles and requirements in engineering projects to improve or upgrade Volvo products.
* Review and complete privacy by design risk assessments that are engineering projects requiring a privacy by design approval.
* Further strengthen the data privacy framework and capability within GTT by driving activities in the GTT Data Privacy roadmap.
* Stay informed of developments in global privacy legislation and regulatory expectations.
Qualifications
* Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information management or a related field.
* Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in privacy, privacy by design, data protection, or compliance roles.
* Strong working knowledge of GDPR and other relevant privacy frameworks.
* Excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
* Practical experience in Data Privacy tools is considered a merit.
* Fluency in English is essential.
Why join us?
* Work with a forward-thinking team committed to ethical data uses
* Influence strategic decisions in data governance and compliance.
* Opportunities for professional growth
If you want to make an impact and drive the area of data privacy, give me a call to talk more on +46-765-534110 or reach out via mail: sten.ludvigsson@volvo.com
.
The interview and selection process will start directly after posting.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
