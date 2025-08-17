Data Platform Specialist
2025-08-17
Role: Power BI Administrator / Data Platform Specialist
Key Responsibilities
Power BI Administration with Microsoft Fabric
Take ownership of the Power BI administration portal, leveraging Microsoft Fabric components in collaboration with business stakeholders and data governance teams.
Apply theming and styling capabilities to align the portal with organizational branding.
Enhance usability and accessibility of administrative functions through UI Fabric integration.
Stay aligned with the Microsoft Fabric roadmap and apply relevant components across solutions.
Manage capacity allocation and optimize performance within Power BI Premium.
Configure and maintain data gateways for on-premises connectivity in Power BI Report Server.
Build and register custom data connectors (M or C#) to support unique data sources.
Monitor usage, permissions, and access patterns using REST APIs and custom tools.
Analyze usage data and audit logs to identify performance trends and optimize operations.
Use Query Diagnostics to resolve slow queries and ensure efficient data processing.
Track report performance, optimize rendering, and manage resource utilization.
Automate recurring administrative tasks through PowerShell scripts or REST APIs.
Implement scheduling for refreshes, content management, and other routine operations.
Data Modeling and Transformation
Leverage Power Query Editor for data cleaning, shaping, and transformation.
Combine datasets through merge and append operations to create unified reporting views.
Set up refresh schedules to ensure datasets remain current and accurate.
Optimize data source configurations for speed and reliability.
Implement and test Row-Level Security (RLS) for secure data access.
Produce compliance and audit reports to monitor adherence to data policies.
Use logging to track interactions with sensitive information.
System Monitoring and Incident Management
Develop monitoring solutions to track system health, performance, and availability.
Configure alerts, dashboards, and KPIs for proactive incident detection.
Investigate root causes of issues and drive timely resolution.
Continuous Improvement & Collaboration
Promote automation, efficiency, and operational best practices.
Document processes, incidents, and lessons learned to support knowledge sharing.
Keep updated on new technologies and propose innovative improvements.
Collaborate with developers, system engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure reliability and performance.
Qualifications
Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience with 7+ years in IT.
Extensive experience in Power BI administration.
Hands-on programming/scripting skills (Python, Bash recommended).
Knowledge of cloud platforms, preferably GCP and Azure.
Familiarity with DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and monitoring frameworks.
Experience with automation and configuration tools (Terraform, Puppet, Ansible preferred).
Strong troubleshooting, analytical, and problem-solving abilities.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Solid background in system administration, infrastructure, or reliability engineering.
Ability to work in a dynamic, agile environment and manage multiple priorities.
Tech Stack Snapshot
Power BI (Fabric), Power BI Admin Suite (Fabric), GCP, Azure, Python, Terraform, Git, SQL, Bash, Docker, PowerShell, ServiceNow, Atlassian.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
