Data Platform Operations Engineer
Redeploy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About Redeploy InsightAt Redeploy Insight, we provide premium IT-consulting services and specialize in building modern cloud data and AI/ML platforms to enable analytical capabilities that empower enterprise companies in the Nordics to stay ahead of the curve.With our deep expertise in cloud, data and AI technologies, coupled with strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, we shape the future of data and deliver tailored impactful and scalable solutions of tomorrow.We believe in our people, collaboration as well as driving business value and technical excellence. We're now strengthening our team in Stockholm with a Data Platform Operations Lead to take ownership of and expand our growing Managed Service offering for clients' data platforms.Could this be your next career step?What you'll do as a Data Platform Operations LeadAs a Data Platform Operations Lead in the Insight team, you will play an important role in maintaining and enhancing Redeploy Insights managed service offer which continuously grows. In this role, you will be responsible for our support and maintenance offer, have ownership of our internal analytics platform as well as taking the lead on general tech support for our consultants and make sure that our customers environments are alive and thriving. This is a new role in the team, where you will be collaborating closely with our talented data consulting team and get the chance to work with cutting-edge cloud and data tools such as Azure, Databricks, Power BI, and Fabric. Your tasks:
* Lead day-to-day monitoring and support for our clients' data platforms based on Azure, Databricks, Power BI, and Fabric, ensuring solutions are optimized and running smoothly.
• Work closely with our sales and consulting teams to continually enhance and expand our managed service offering.
• Take ownership of developing and optimizing our internal analytics platform, working with stakeholders to drive insight and data-driven decisions across the organization.
• Provide general tech support for our data consultants as needed, enabling them to deliver high-quality solutions to clients.The role is a blend of operational responsibility, strategic development and technical support and since it's a new role in the team, you will get to shape role as our managed services offering grows. Who are you? We believe you are someone who is proactive, resourceful, and motivated by both strategic and hands-on challenges. You're comfortable taking ownership of complex operational landscapes and like developing efficient solutions that drive business value. As a strong communicator, you can bridge technical and business needs effectively in both Swedish and English.What experiences and traits do you bring?
Bachelor Degree (or higher) in Engineering, Computer Science or similar
+3 Years work experience in the IT-industry.
Hands-on work experience in Azure data solutions and/or Power BI and reporting.
Experience of customer service with an interest in shaping service offerings and internal tools.
Strong problem-solving skills, curiosity, and the drive to take ownership of projects from start to finish.
Fluent in Swedish and English with the ability to communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
What we offer
Being a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success. To learn more about our benefits, scroll down Location
Our offices are conveniently located in central Stockholm at Torsgatan 4. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location and that you work from the office a few times a week.
How to applyWe hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. To be compliant with GDPR, we only accept applications through our careers channel. Please submit your application using the form on our career website, or any website displaying a position with us. For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson. We look forward hearing from you! Ersättning
