Data & Analytics Manager
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2025-10-03
Company description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Job description
You are joining us at an exciting time! We are on a journey to leverage new technology development, including AI, to increase our efficiency in how we make data and insights available for teams across IKEA. Data & Analytics has the assignment to create value and enable business movements by bringing data, competence and the right tools from across IKEA together. We are working closely with the business and product teams that deliver cutting edge, data driven solutions to the many IKEA customers.
As Data & Analytics Manager you will lead our analytics organization, with highly skilled and dedicated teams in the areas of Data Engineering, Data & Information Modelling, Data Science, as well as Data Products & Sharing, located in our offices in Sweden, Switzerland, Poland[FL1] [RC2] [RC3] , and Germany. Together with your team you will ensure that data-driven decision-making is enabled for leadership at all levels.
You will play a key role in establishing common views across IKEA about the value of data and analytics.
You will lead a high-performing team, guiding them through transformational analytics journeys, and continuously improving how we deliver insights.
You will work in close collaboration with peers across IKEA, as well as Capability Managers, Digital Product Area Managers, and other stakeholders in order to secure alignment on roadmaps to move the data and analytics agenda forward.
You will be responsible for the full competence and resourcing within your function, including managing cost and budget; continuously to use resources in an optimal way to secure our business goals.
In this role you will report to our Data & Technology Manager, IKEA Supply.
Qualification
You have a strong interest in leading in the unknown and to make improvements in the IKEA value chain. You are driven by finding value that can be delivered with the help of analytical tools and AI, and you are a person that enjoys making fact-based decisions.
You understand that change is driven through people and are motivated to lead and secure competence development of your team to secure consistent value deliveries over time. You also find it exciting to lead an organization with highly skilled leaders and specialists, that together bring a wealth of insights and perspectives to shape the way forward.
You thrive when the environment around you is global, complexity is high and when there are plenty of opportunities to help others by simplifying and focusing on prioritized outcomes that support strategic movements, as well as operational stability.
The core values of IKEA give you energy to improve the things we are doing today and make them a little bit better tomorrow. You are a visionary hands-on leader with a proven track record in data and analytics, ready to push the boundaries of what has been done before in analytics. You understand how to build and scale modern data platforms and how to establish governance models that balance central standards with local needs. The ideal candidate combines strong leadership with technical knowledge, ensuring data becomes a trusted driver of value creation across IKEA.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Advanced degree in engineering, computer science, mathematics, or equivalent.
Proven leadership experience with diverse teams, ideally within data & analytics.
Good understanding of AI and machine learning and its potential in Data & Analytics.
Your leadership style encourages collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and adoption of data-driven ways of working.
Proven ability to lead in change, with strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Able to grasp technical concepts from subject matter experts and convey them in a way that decision makers or non-technical stakeholders can understand and feel confident to make informed decisions.
Experienced in vendor and contract management, and leading teams with a mix of internal and external resources.
Positive attitude, self-going, persistent and motivated by taking on complex challenges.
Familiar with analytical tools, languages and platforms such as Power BI, Tableau, SQL, Databricks, Snowflake, DBT, Synapse, Fabric, or similar.
Beneficial: Experience of global supply chain operations, different delivery methodologies, IKEA's culture and values, value chain, and operating model.
More Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a permanent role and is based in Älmhult or Malmö, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 19th of October 2025.
For more information about the position, please contact Data & Technology Manager Fredrik Larsson at fredrik.larsson@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
