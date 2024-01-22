Data Manager Consultant - Olink Proteomics
About Bravura:
Bravura is a staffing and recruitment company for organizations looking to find Next Gen Professionals. With us there are lots of job opportunities, especially for you at the beginning of your career with 0-8 years of experience. Through us you can work as a consultant or be recruited. Find your dream job - we help you succeed!
About the job:
This is a full-time consulting assignment lasting 6 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at the company Olink Proteomics. There are good opportunities for extending the assignment.
About the company:
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As a vital member of our QC team at Olink, you will be responsible for independent work in accordance with Olink QMS instructions. Your role involves performing QC analysis using Olink software, utilizing programming languages for data analysis, and monitoring Explore run quality with attention to operational, instrumental, and methodological impact.
Timely delivery of high-quality analysis services to Olink's customers is a key aspect of this role. Additionally, you will play a crucial part participating in the planning of daily QC work, and contributing to the optimization of QC workflows and efficiencies.
• Independent work according to Olink QMS instructions
• Perform QC analysis using Olink software's according to QMS instructions
• Use programming languages for data analysis
• Delivery of high-quality analysis service to Olink's customers in a timely manner.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Degree in Bioinformatics, Life Science or similar
• Work experience in Bioinformatics and Data
• Work experience in R
• Good communication skills in English
As an individual, you embody self-drive, a solution-oriented mindset, and a notable absence of prestige. Your logical and analytical approach to problem-solving reflects your commitment to delivering results. Taking significant responsibility for your work, your structured work style ensures efficiency and precision.
Given the collaborative nature of our team environment, your strong cooperation skills are essential. Additionally, your curiosity fuels a continuous desire to learn and acquire new skills, making you an adaptable and valuable member of our dynamic work culture.
Other information:
Start: Immediately
Place: Uppsala
Salary: According to agreement
