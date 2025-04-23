Data Management Specialist
2025-04-23
Data Management Specialist
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision to create a better everyday life for the many. And it has been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
Maybe you can help us?
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements delivering towards our common IKEA goals. In Operations Management you will find teams for digital product development, business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data & analytics and technology platforms.
Data Management & Performance within operations management has the ambition of securing quality, connected, available data throughout the IKEA value chain. We provide the competence and deliver the needed tooling to ensure this. We are working closely every day with our business and product teams that deliver cutting edge, data driven solutions to the many IKEA co-workers.
Job Description
As a Data Management Specialist, you bring awareness of Data Management to Inter IKEA. You will contribute to development of the evolution of Data management from current to future state. Your main assignment will be to collaborate with our product and process organization for specific domains to implement our data management framework and improve our data across.
You will:
Collaborate with subject matter experts and digital product teams to define and implement policies, controls, and programs to ensure the enterprise data is accurate, complete, secure, and reliable.
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools and materials across the IKEA community.
Help in resolving data quality problems through the appropriate choice of error detection and correction, process control and improvement, or process design strategies collaborating with product teams, subject matter experts (SMEs) and data stewards.
Ensure consistency by supporting the use of relevant development techniques, digital frameworks, and best practices.
Qualifications
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual who enjoys being very hands on and working in a rapidly changing yet nourishing creative environment. You're passionate about data and how we can secure a good data foundation.
You have a high entrepreneurial drive. Stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists, and always striving to develop a better digital product landscape. You get energized by leading a digital product across the organization and contribute to the success of IKEA.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Leadership and business development experience from complex organizations.
Expert knowledge and experience within the Master Data field, especially within driving and expanding the use of modern Data quality practices, strategies, and technical tools.
Data modelling expertise is beneficial and a good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems
Able to assess how technology changes impact data
Understanding of Information Governance and Data methodologies
Master's degree or similar/higher qualifications in statistics, physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science or related.
Additional information
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with Jas.garcha@inter.ikea.com
Please send your application - CV - in English by May 2nd and tell us why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
