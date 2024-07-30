Data Lead
What We DoSwiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow while enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers.
About the roleAre you an experienced data professional with a passion for shaping data architecture and driving insights? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment where you can leverage your expertise in data management to make an impact? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are seeking a talented Data Lead to join our team. In this role, you will play a key role in leading the development of data architecture, including the setup and configuration of data management tools such as S3, Glue, Athena, ReadyShipf IAM, SQL, Python, MQTT, and message brokers. The ideal candidate will have experience not only in using data but also in setting up the architecture for it.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the development of data architecture, including the setup and configurationof data management tools such as S3, Glue, Athena, ReadyShipf IAM, SQL,Python, MQTT, and message brokers.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements andtranslate them into technical solutions.
Drive innovation in data management by staying current with industry trends andemerging technologies.
Act as a subject matter expert on data management concepts and provideguidance to team members on best practices.Qualifications:
+2 years experience in data management and architecture, with a focus on toolssuch as S3, Glue, Athena, ReadyShipf IAM, SQL, Python, MQTT, and messagebrokers.
+2 years of experience in AWS or relevant cloud tool
Extensive knowledge of data management concepts and best practices.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively convey technicalconcepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Join us and be part of a dynamic team where your expertise will make a difference! We offer competitive compensation, opportunities for career growth, and a collaborative work environment.
LocationWe love to see each other in the office but understand that sometimes you work better from somewhere else. We would like you to be able to work from the office most of the time but we are flexible with remote work occasionally. Our office is located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, a couple of minute's walk from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
Apply nowIf you are passionate about creating something impactful for the energy system and have a proven track record of delivering high-quality work, please apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary, a flexible work schedule, and a comprehensive benefits package. Ersättning
