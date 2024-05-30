Data Integrity Engineer
Together Tech AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-05-30
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Together Tech AB i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
Together Tech creates innovative products and digital solutions. We believe in creating a dynamic workplace andencourage our engineers and developersto combine thestrong technical knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology forcreating a more sustainable future.
Your Responsibilities:
We are looking for an expert who can, configure networks to remotely connect control systems and equipment.
Provide support for the configuration and installation of collector solutions.
Maintain and support existing connections and VPN solutions for customers.
Investigate and resolve issues related to connectivity and customer data for the captured equipment data.
Provide technical support for the sales of data collection and remote connection products.
Offer customer support for the design and requirements of site installations.
Support the daily monitoring investigations of Diagnostic Engineers.
Contribute to the development and improvement of data collection solutions.
Your Profile:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in IT.
Experience in Networking Services
We want you to be self-driven, service-oriented, and have a structured approach to work, with a good knowledge of english language.
This role requires direct contact with customers both internal and external, thatare located across the globe and we want you to be able to build good customer relations, be service oriented and have good communication skills!
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Gabriel Johansson Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Together Tech AB
(org.nr 556576-4668), https://www.togethertech.com/ Arbetsplats
Together Tech Jobbnummer
8717410