Data Engineer- RO Digital Engineering Range
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla elektronikjobb i Älmhult
2023-12-19
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to the opportunity of a lifetime! You will work in a highly collaborative team to devise solutions to real business problems, bringing your skills and ideas into every discussion.
As part of the Digital Engineering team in the Data & Technology department, you will contribute to develop and deploy digital products, strengthening the common ways of working. You will work closely with teams across the Inter IKEA group and with our partners. You are passionate about the digital transformation and see process and solution development as a key to make life easier for the many people and make a clear footprint in line with the IKEA direction.
As a Data Engineer you will:
Transform data into analyzable format (ETL/ELT), securing the data is delivering the defined benefits to the business.
Analyze, design, develop, test, and sustain infrastructures for data sourcing, maintenance, generation and sharing.
Drive optimization, testing and tooling to improve data quality and implement signals for data drifting and model decay.
Be responsible for all aspects of integrating, and processing of data, including associated data modelling.
Provide APIs to enable easy and standardized sharing and access of data.
Provide SME expertise and operational know-how to support projects and solutions with conversion of data related business requirements into data architectures and technical solutions.
Responsible for solution compliance with rules and standards (e.g. information security), legal and regulatory requirements as well as adherence to relevant delivery process standards
Support and coach our Software Engineers and product teams in developing software in a data-focused and data-enabled approach.
Document and make the operational know-how of the data infrastructure and engineering solutions available for the IKEA ecosystem and ensure awareness around available data.
Leverage best practices in continuous integration and delivery.
Ensure cost conscious and maintainable solutions.
Please send your application - CV and motivation letter in English - by January 15th, 2024. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate.
This is a permanent position and is located at Älmhult, Sweden.
Travelling may be required based on business needs.
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Software Engineering Manager Niklas Skarstam at niklas.skarstam@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact the Recruiter, Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Jobbnummer
8339961