Data Engineer for Data-driven Simulation
2023-08-25
Are you prepared to embark on an exhilarating journey in the realm of autonomous vehicles? Scania is in search of an ambitious Data Engineer to play an essential role in our pioneering team. We're in pursuit of individuals who embrace innovative thinking, challenge conventional norms, and possess an affinity for unorthodox ideas. If you're primed to redefine limits, question the status quo, and catalyze genuine transformation, this opportunity is perfectly tailored for you!
Your responsabilities
This role involves creating and maintaining strong, scalable data pipelines for autonomous vehicle sensor data. You'll work with cross-functional teams to understand data needs and make ETL processes efficient. Cloud infrastructure like AWS, Azure, and GCP will also be used for deploying and managing data pipelines and services. A part of your task will also be monitoring pipeline performance, troubleshooting, and ensuring data accuracy. Staying updated on trends in data engineering and autonomous vehicles is important for success in this position.
Your Profile
Your character is marked by attention to detail, humility, and a willingness to express your views. You comprehend the demands of teamwork and are willing to step beyond your comfort zone. Both independence and collaborative problem-solving within your team and across teams are crucial skills.
Your potential for success is heightened with a Master's degree in technical fields such as Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or Physics. Alternatively, a Bachelor's degree coupled with over 5 years of experience in fields like Autonomous Vehicles or Aerospace holds value. Proficiency in programming languages (Java, Python, Scala) and hands-on familiarity with data ETL processes and cloud platforms (AWS S3, EC2) round out your ideal profile.
A technical university degree is necessary, and experience in software testing, particularly functional testing of embedded systems, is advantageous though not obligatory. Embracing intricate challenges and a thirst for learning are essential qualities. You should be undaunted by our evolving work methodology; adaptability is key.
If you also have expertise in Deep Learning, a strong grasp of Time Series analysis, adept at solving temporal problems, familiarity with MLOps, proficiency in simulations, SIL-testing, keen insight into scenarios, and skills in Safety Engineering, that would be even better.
Fluency in written and spoken English is essential.
The Team
The group Autonomous Function Simulation Test is responsible for independent testing at higher test levels, to ensure the safety and function of the autonomous transport solutions. We are currently spending significant effort on a Scenario Based Approach strategy, to ensure that the system is safe in an environment where it is impossible to control other road users or predict everything that could happen. We are a growing team, consisting of three experienced test engineers who work closely together on everything from defining test strategies to performing tests in simulated environments. We highly value the psychologically safe work environment that we have today and spend a lot of effort maintaining it.
Further information
If you have any questions you are welcome to contact Cecilia Yu, Group Manager, +46 8 553 508 61.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours as well as flexible office, lunch at reduced prices, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express. We offer a hybrid workplace, where we share our time between the office and home.
Application
Please apply by submitting your CV and relevant certificates by 2023-09-11. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. A background check might be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews will be done continuously during the application period.
