Data Engineer at Volvo Group Digital and IT
2023-04-06
Are you about to graduate and have and want to work with cutting-edge technology in the area of Master Data?
Data Engineer with focus on Master Data is the role for you who is eager to learn, curious and wants to evolve surrounded by the absolute latest technology.
Do you want to work in a challenging environment at a global company and kick-start your career with our Talent Program at Volvo Group?
YOUR WORK
As a data engineer with focus on Master Data, you will together with you team be managing customer data flow, from raw data to insights. This means washing data, storing it in databases, extracting the data to different systems. The team within Master Data is now facing an exciting but also challenging transition by moving existing data to intelligent platforms on the cloud using the latest technologies of Microsoft Azure.
You will be encouraged to take initiative and ownership of your work; your ideas are always promoted! The role as Data Engineer is constantly evolving and changing, so a growth mindset is encouraged.
THE TALENT PROGRAM
The Talent Program with Volvo Group Digital & IT aims to give you, a recent graduate, a good start in your career. The program will last for one year, where you will have the opportunity to combine exciting projects with education so that you can grow as a person and develop your technical skills. You will attend the program together with people from other locations and thus be able to build a network internally. The program is therefore designed to give you both skill development and a community with others who are in the same phase.
You will be given the opportunity to develop both your hard skills (e.g., technical knowledge) and soft skills (e.g., self-leadership). The program will also include joint activities and digital coffee breaks with the other participants as well as an opportunity to exchange experiences with more senior colleagues within the company.
About Volvo Group Digital and IT
Digital solutions are becoming increasingly important in the industries where Volvo Group Digital & IT operates. Emerging technologies provided by Volvo Group enable our customers and their customers to do more with less, better for others and best for the future.
Within the Volvo Group, we are approximately 5,000 colleagues who work within digital & IT, locate-ed in more than 30 countries. If you want to join our postgraduate programs, you will get a sound foundation for your future career. You will work alongside some of the most innovative people in the IT field.
YOUR PROFILE
As a Data Engineer you have an interest in technology, a proactive and analytical approach. We see that you can communicate well with colleagues and take initiative.
Requirements
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a quantitative field such as Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field
• Knowledge of programming and databases (like Python, SQL or other relevant knowledge)
• Speaks and writes fluently in English
ABOUT FRAMTIDEN AB
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make that difference by helping people find the right job and colleagues. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Volvo Group.
TERMS
Start date: 4th of September
City: Gothenburg,
Work hours: Full-time, flexible hours and flexible workplace
The recruitment process consists of the following steps: telephone interview, personality test, interview with the recruiter at Framtiden, reference check, and interview with the manager at Volvo Group. If you have questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiter Ida Kindbom via email: ida.kindbom@framtiden.com
or phone: +46 72 202 78 12
Interviews and candidate meetings will be conducted regularly.
