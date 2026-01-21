Data Engineer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-01-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of optimizing autonomous transport solutions through advanced data analytics?
TRATONs autonomous transport solutions are an important contribution to the transition towards safer, more efficient and sustainable transportation. The demand is increasing and we are currently in an exciting commercialization phase of autonomous in-pit mining trucks. In this role you will be supporting both commercial and technical stakeholders to improve fleet performance globally.
About the role
Autonomous transport environments such as autonomous mining sites or autonomous transport hubs are examples of cyber-physical systems that amongst other things, produce large amounts of data. We are looking for a senior data engineer who is enthusiastic to make this big data useful via appropriate data streaming, modeling, visualization and analysis. You will be working with feature teams and commercial operations to transform event and vehicle data to actionable insights.
Who are you?
The ideal candidate thrives in exploring new areas where change is the only constant. You embrace diversity and cooperation always with the end customer in mind. With confidence in your technical expertise and analytical skill you pioneer in data driven development. You have a proven ability to design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines and solutions using Databricks, integrating with AWS, to process and analyze large datasets for business insights.
The team
Our team Offboard AI is diverse, consisting of data scientists, AI and analytics developers and data engineers. In our department we embrace change through collaborative and agile ways of working strongly grounded in our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste. As a manager my biggest priority is to ensure a supportive culture where everyone is seen, respected and can contribute. We are currently using MSK Kafka and Databricks.
Your responsibilities
Drive operation development scenarios within autonomous transport systems with advanced data-driven methods
o Design and develop appropriate data pipelines in Kafka and Databricks
o Developing software and services as well as designing algorithms for data analysis o Create data products, self-service analytics and visualizations
• Ensure appropriate uptime and performance of the event cluster of our Autonomy Management System
• Coach and contribute as though leader within advance analytics through cross-functional collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Your Qualifications
• Good theoretical background in Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics and Statistics. Knowledge in other AI areas such as Generative AI, Knowledge Representation, Autonomous Robotics etc. is a plus.
• 3-5 years of proven work experience in relevant area. * Solid experience in Apache Kafka (Stream Processing Platform) and Event-Driven Systems
• Demonstrated experience in Alarming, Monitoring and Logging for Event-driven Systems.
• Solid experience in AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Computing Platform.
• Knowledge and experience in Terraform (Infrastructure as Code tool for cloud)
• Knowledge and experience in CI/CD and GitLab
• Solid experience in Python (with focus on Machine Learning and Data Analytics)
• Knowledge and experience in Machine Learning and Data Analytics tools such as Databricks, Apache Spark, TensorFlow etc.
What TRATON offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Anton Wieselblad, unit manager, anton.wieselblad@scania.com
I look forward to your application!
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9696446