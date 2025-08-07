Data Engineer
2025-08-07
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
About the organization
Are you passionate about shaping the future of data? Join our Data Experience Organization (DXO) as a Data Engineer and be the driving force behind our transformation. We are reimagining how data empowers decision-making by building a scalable, decentralized data mesh and next-generation modern data platform where data is treated as a product. As a key player in our product organization, you will enable product teams to scale self-service data solutions that deliver reliable, high-quality and domain-oriented data products. This is your chance to impact how data fuels decisions, unlocks actionable insights, and empowers GenAI and AI across our organization. If you are ready to tackle complex data challenges and redefine data excellence, we want to hear from you!
All about the role:
As a Data Engineer, you will work as part of a product team responsible for designing and delivering data products. You will be responsible for the development of data ingestion pipelines adhering to the data engineering framework and data architecture principles. You will collaborate with a diverse team of D&A product architects, analysts and engineers across different domains and regions, who build data products on the Global Data & AI Platform.
What you'll do:
Execute and maintain data mesh and medallion data architecture optimized for advanced analytics and AI, ensuring alignment with the Data and AI strategy.
You will work primarily with the maintenance, migration and roadmap of our IDW - Integrated Data Warehouse and provide low-level solution design.
Provide development estimations
Perform Unit and SIT testing
Carry out data integration and provisioning of data products
Ensure compliance of data sets with security and privacy guidelines
Develop ingestion pipelines and data models according to Electrolux Engineering Framework and Architectural standards
Conduct quality assessments and apply data quality rules
Responsible for technical Use Case documentation of products according to Electrolux standards
Participate in data engineering forums
Contribute to the development and enhancement of engineering frameworks, common repositories, and optimal ways of working
Provides recommendations for ingestion optimization and innovation
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (or equivalent)
We are looking for a mid-senior Data Engineer with 7+ years hands-on experience in SQL, Azure Data Lake, Data Factory, Databricks and Apache Airflow (required).
Knowledge of advanced ingestion (APIs, Batch, streaming,...), ETL & data engineering skills with expert command of Python/Pyspark. Pentaho is desired.
Advanced understanding of data structures, data modelling concepts and database technologies
Experience in providing architectural recommendations, solving complex tasks, end-end solution design, and risk mitigation
Ability to lead internal and/or external team members to deliver packages of work
Perform code reviews
Experience with good software engineering practices: with working experience on modern tools such as Azure DevOps, Github, Jira, Jenkins and other build automation tools
Ability to mentor junior engineers with coding, tools, and DE best practices
Lead data engineering forums
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
You demonstrate:
Data-driven - You naturally leverage data and drive optimization; you have a strong business acumen and analytical mind. You have experience in coordinating analytics and data science projects and teams. You have experience with Breaking down deliverables, planning releases, monitoring product performance.
Continuous Improvement - Provides strategies for continuous improvement and optimization of data products and/or processes
You are self-motivated and a fast learner. Always striving to discover new technology & vendor agnostic. You have strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
We employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more.
This is a full-time permanent role based at our global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9449297