Data Engineer - Cloud-Based Analytics & Modern Data Platforms
We are currently looking for a skilled and experienced Data Engineer who is passionate about turning complex challenges into simple, scalable, and sustainable solutions. This role is based in Sweden, with a requirement to be on-site near Lund at least three days per week. In May, increased presence at the office will be expected to support effective knowledge transfer and participate in in-depth workshops.
About the Role
As a Data Engineer, you will initially focus on supporting the phase-out of legacy data solutions, ensuring a smooth transition toward more modern, cloud-based technologies. Once the decommissioning phase is complete, your focus will shift to end-to-end solution development-from source systems to visualizations-on a cutting-edge Microsoft Azure data platform.
The platform is designed as a Lakehouse architecture based on the medallion pattern, merging the strengths of traditional data warehouses and data lakes. It supports various data-driven initiatives including advanced analytics, monitoring, machine learning, and data science. You will collaborate closely with business stakeholders to define requirements, design and develop solutions, conduct testing, and ensure long-term maintainability and value.
What we are looking for:
We're seeking someone who not only has strong technical expertise but also understands business needs and enjoys creating impactful data solutions. You should be curious, collaborative, and solution-oriented, with a drive to continuously improve how data is used within an organization.'re Looking For
Qualifications:
6-8 years of hands-on experience working as a Data Engineer
Proven experience in cloud-based data development, preferably in roles such as Cloud Data Engineer or BI Developer
Strong hands-on knowledge of Microsoft Azure, particularly tools like Azure Databricks, Azure Data Factory, SQL Spark, and Python Spark
Experience working with DevOps principles and tools in the Azure ecosystem
Solid understanding of Lakehouse and Data Warehouse architecture, including modeling concepts such as Kimball
Familiarity with established BI development methods and design patterns
Previous experience working in agile environments, ideally within a SAFe framework
Personal Qualities:
Analytical, structured, and proactive
Passionate about data and how it can empower business decisions
Comfortable collaborating with both technical and business teams
A strong communicator who thrives in team environments
Location:
Sweden - with on-site presence near Lund required at least three days per week. Increased on-site participation expected during May for onboarding and workshop purposes.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
