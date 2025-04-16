Data Engineer
Assignment Overview:
To enhance ongoing development within a Proof of Concept (PoC) for a Manufacturing Intelligence Platform, we are seeking an experienced Data Engineer to join the team. The ideal candidate will have deep knowledge of Databricks and will contribute through both hands-on development and strategic input on architecture-related decisions.
Required Competencies:
Extensive experience working with Databricks, particularly using Python and SQL, along with a strong understanding of Medallion architecture.
Demonstrated ability in developing ETL pipelines to migrate data from on-premises systems, especially SQL Server, to cloud-based platforms.
Skilled in working with multi-domain data, such as production and order datasets, and capable of performing timestamp-based alignment and aggregation to enable time-series and operational analytics.
Comfortable working with both batch processing and streaming data flows.
Proficient in designing and managing data workflows across Azure Data Factory and Databricks, with a clear understanding of best practices for orchestration, transformation, and integration.
Adept at operating within a cross-disciplinary development team, providing input throughout the build phase of the platform.
Familiarity with DataOps practices, including version control, CI/CD pipelines, and maintaining separate development, test, and production environments.
This role is instrumental in accelerating the creation of a reliable and scalable data platform and setting a foundation for future developments.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
