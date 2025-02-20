Data Engineer
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Would you like to make a difference and work together with us on our big target? Do you want to play a significant role in supporting the Asset Driven Business Areas within Vattenfall in accelerating the digital transformation? You are convinced that the information assets generated by our physical assets, i.e. the big data coming from our wind turbines, batteries or heating grids hold the key for improved decision making, advanced business models, optimized asset utilization and furthermore?
Within the Asset Analytics team, the Data Engineer is a front runner who is in continuous dialogue with the experts in Vattenfall's various departments to build, maintain and optimize state of the art analytics solutions.
What will you do?
You will be a member of one of our DevOps teams designing, creating, and maintaining solutions based on the MS Azure technology stack. In doing so, we as IT partner up with our colleagues from the various departments within Vattenfall on a daily basis. The tasks and projects are varied and so are the data, the use cases and the technology. For instance our solutions have a direct impact on fuel consumption in the district heating grid of Berlin based on live Smart Meter data evaluation, optimize maintenance cycles of turbines and under water cables via predictive maintenance or allow for cross country streaming data analytics on Hydro powerplant sensor data.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Analyzing business needs and translating them into IT specifications;
Providing expert advice both internally in the team and to various other departments in Vattenfall.
Proactively adapting value adding solutions to the needs of other departments;
Designing, building and maintaining data lake solutions to share data within Vattenfall & with external stakeholders;
Implementing traditional database & DWH concepts to structure the data in the cloud, on-premise and hybrid to provide self-service reporting solutions (e.g. using PowerBI).
Building and maintaining ETL/ELT tracks and APIs;
Creating and continuously developing dashboards in PowerBI;
Working with streaming data analytics together with business stakeholders;
Being part of DevOps teams together with architects, requirement engineers, data engineers, data scientists and business specialists.
Location
Katowice, Gliwice, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Berlin or Hamburg
Qualifications
Who are you?
As our Data Engineer you have a hands-on mentality to solve complex issues. You have a strong drive to ask questions. You are willing to learn new tools and continuously improve your soft and hard skills. You embrace working on new topics and projects every day. You think about data as a massive asset to leverage & are familiar with data sharing concepts in the cloud. You have an agile mindset and SCRUM way of working. You feel personally committed to the goal setting and delivery of the team (local and international). You have a teaching mindset and you love to share your knowledge with the team. Last but not least you are not afraid to drink a cup of coffee with our key users.
As our Data Engineer you:
Have working experience with Analytics & BI tools and services, preferably in the MS Azure stack (e.g. Synapse workspaces and dedicated SQL pools, SQL Database, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, Databricks, Data Factory, Analysis Services, Function Apps, Power BI, ML);
Have a technical background with an understanding of how analytics solutions are brought into life by means of preferably but not exclusively Python, SQL, C#, PowerShell;
Are familiar with CI / CD, testing and version control (e.g. Azure DevOps, ARM, GIT or similar);
Are familiar with Data Warehousing and Data modelling concepts;
Have an understanding of IT Architecture guidelines & principles (e.g. TOGAF) and on-premise, cloud & hybrid architectural patterns;
Have experience in working agile;
Are proficient in spoken and written English;
Ideally you already have a good understanding of utility business processes and their IT landscape (SAP ERP, IAM, EAM, SCADA, infrastructure and security regulations like GDPR).
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Ewa Krajewska via ewa.krajewska@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9177435