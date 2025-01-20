Data Engineer
Northmill Bank is a pioneering financial institution at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 170 employees in 4 countries, 2.500 merchants and 600.000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About our tech stack:
Snowflake
DBT
AWS
Fivetran
ThoughtSpot
About the role
As a Data Engineer at Northmill Bank you will be part of the entire data lifecycle, from extracting raw data from its sources, loading it into Snowflake and then transforming/modeling the data to fit final business requirements. You will be a part of the cross-functional Credit & Analytics team consisting of Data Scientists and Analysts who serve the whole bank in terms of data for insights, predictive modeling, reporting and all other potential use cases.
Responsibilities
Collaborate on building and maintaining our full ELT pipeline, including connecting to various data sources using custom AWS Lambdas and/or Fivetran connectors.
Utilize DBT to model and transform data, ensuring it's clean, structured, and ready for analysis, reporting and other operational systems.
Continuously monitor and optimize data flows to proactively drive us forward.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and emerging technologies in data engineering.
Qualifications
2+ years of experience in a data engineering role
Proficiency in SQL/Snowflake, DBT and Python.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience with cloud platforms, especially AWS, is a plus.
Have an interest in the underlying business and it's data needs.
Fun Facts:
Work-life balance - hit the gym two minutes away or go for a jog in the city.
Event - highly appreciated "Northchill"
Health - 5000 kr health care allowance
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday.
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office.
Stockholm's most beautiful office space, right in the city center with incredible views and our very own roof top terrace.
