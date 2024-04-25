Data Engineer
We have an opportyunity for the position of Data Engineer with one of our client.
COMPETENCE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB:
Min 5 years development experience using Informatica Power Center tool
Experience working with different types of databases and file formats like csv, xml, json.
Sound knowledge of Datawarehouse concepts
Experience designing data warehouse solutions
Is analytical and has ability to understand data from business context
Competence in file/data handling scripts using shell or python is a plus.
Experienced in implementing and capability to analyze and handle data quality issues
Experience in Banking domain is strongly desired.
Must have soft skills as a person:
Is highly motivated, self-driven, collaborative, result oriented and structured
Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal)
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Work Location: In person
