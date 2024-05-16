Data Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Elektronikjobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla elektronikjobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-05-16
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Data Engineer with one of our client.
Location: Södertälje
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in information science, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Science, or related field. Master's degree or higher preferred.
• Experience as a Data Engineer, Information Architect, or similar role in a fast-paced environment.
• Knowledge in information architecture tools and methodologies, preferably from Semantic Technology Stack and related to Knowledge Graph development, Semantic Web Stack, SHACL, OWL
• Strong understanding of user-centred design principles and methodologies.
• Excellent Communication skills with leadership qualities.
• Experience working with product development processes and PDM/PLM systems in automotive industries
• You write and speak both in Swedish and English fluently. German is bonus
• Experience with modelling tools (e.g., Metaphactory, Protégé, Sparx EA)
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 22 months
Application Deadline: 04-06-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8685678