Data Engineer

Wehype Global AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-03-22


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Wehype Global AB i Stockholm, Uppsala eller i hela Sverige

About Wehype: Wehype is on a mission to unite creators and games for seamless and effortless collaboration. We're reshaping influencer marketing by connecting creators and games from around the world through a rich product experience that supports paid sponsorships, rewards, exclusive content and giveaways.

Who You Are: Are you a driven individual with expertise in Data and Analytics? We're searching for a passionate and driven individual to level up our Tech team as our Data Engineer. In this role, you'll play a pivotal part in shaping our data capabilities, crafting data pipelines, and warehouses and continuously supporting the business and tech team with all things data!

Location: Uppsala/Stockholm

What you'll be doing:

• Architect, implement and maintain data pipelines between operational and analytical databases and third-party systems.

• Collaborate with backend developers, business analysts, data scientists and product managers to deliver new data solutions.

• Support the organisation and business analysts with custom reporting and maintaining our BI tools (Qlik)

• Continuously explore and adopt new technologies and best practices to improve our data infrastructure.

We Believe You Have:

• A Bachelor's degree or higher in a quantitative field such as Statistics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or Informatics and/or previous experience working as a data engineer, data-heavy backend developer or similar.

• A passion for solving complex data problems and building scalable data solutions.

• Solid understanding of software engineering practices, including version control and CI/CD.

• Experience with data pipelines, distributed systems, and cloud infrastructure (AWS).

• Experience in software engineering and programming (Python, SQL) in a professional environment.

Bonus if you have:

• Experience with DevOps in a professional environment

• Experience with C# or similar in a professional environment

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Wehype Global AB (org.nr 559068-6936), http://wehype.com

Arbetsplats
Wehype

Kontakt
Jacob Larsson
jacob@wehype.it
0768 801 516

Jobbnummer
8561456

Prenumerera på jobb från Wehype Global AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Wehype Global AB: