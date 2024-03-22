Data Engineer
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Wehype: Wehype is on a mission to unite creators and games for seamless and effortless collaboration. We're reshaping influencer marketing by connecting creators and games from around the world through a rich product experience that supports paid sponsorships, rewards, exclusive content and giveaways.
Who You Are: Are you a driven individual with expertise in Data and Analytics? We're searching for a passionate and driven individual to level up our Tech team as our Data Engineer. In this role, you'll play a pivotal part in shaping our data capabilities, crafting data pipelines, and warehouses and continuously supporting the business and tech team with all things data!
Location: Uppsala/Stockholm
What you'll be doing:
• Architect, implement and maintain data pipelines between operational and analytical databases and third-party systems.
• Collaborate with backend developers, business analysts, data scientists and product managers to deliver new data solutions.
• Support the organisation and business analysts with custom reporting and maintaining our BI tools (Qlik)
• Continuously explore and adopt new technologies and best practices to improve our data infrastructure.
We Believe You Have:
• A Bachelor's degree or higher in a quantitative field such as Statistics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or Informatics and/or previous experience working as a data engineer, data-heavy backend developer or similar.
• A passion for solving complex data problems and building scalable data solutions.
• Solid understanding of software engineering practices, including version control and CI/CD.
• Experience with data pipelines, distributed systems, and cloud infrastructure (AWS).
• Experience in software engineering and programming (Python, SQL) in a professional environment.
Bonus if you have:
• Experience with DevOps in a professional environment
• Experience with C# or similar in a professional environment Ersättning
