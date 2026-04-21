Data Engineer - Sustainability & ESG Reporting, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
PostNord is making a significant investment in strengthening its sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities towards customers as part of our data-driven transformation. To support this journey, we are building a new ESG data foundation - and we are looking for an ESG Data Engineer to help define and build it. This is a key role in a new setup, where you will contribute to establishing trusted, scalable and auditable ESG data pipelines that sustainability reporting across the Group will rely on. You will help turn ESG reporting requirements into reliable data solutions from the ground up. The role sits within the Analytics Center of Excellence, responsible for shaping the future data and analytics landscape at PostNord. You will work with our Azure-based data platform and collaborate closely with sustainability specialists. This position is ideal for someone who wants to take real responsibility, build something fundamental and apply strong technical skills in a purpose-driven domain.
Your role
As a Data Engineer working with Sustainability & ESG, you will design and maintain data models and pipelines that support:
Regulatory and statutory sustainability reporting (e.g. CSRD)
Internal sustainability KPIs and performance management
Management and operational insights related to climate impact, energy, transport, suppliers, and social responsibility
You will work closely with sustainability experts, business stakeholders, Power BI developers, and the central data platform team to ensure data quality, traceability, and scalability.
Job duties
Enable a self-service data architecture that provides trusted sustainability and ESG data across the organization
Design, develop, and deploy fact- and dimension-based data models to support sustainability reporting and analytics
Build and maintain ETL/ELT pipelines integrating data from multiple operational, finance, and external sources
Collaborate with sustainability, finance, and compliance stakeholders to translate reporting requirements into robust data solutions
Ensure data quality, lineage, and transparency, supporting auditability and regulatory needs
Collaborate with the Data Platform team to align on architecture standards and best practices
Work with modern Azure-based data platforms, contributing to scalable and secure solutions
Strong analytical skills and the ability to apply complex business and sustainability logic to raw data
Data modeling and data warehousing
Database design and ETL/ELT development
Performance tuning and scalable data solutions
Experience or strong interest in sustainability, ESG, or regulatory reporting domains
Good understanding of front-end analytics and reporting tools (e.g. Power BI)
Experience in requirement analysis, prototyping, and stakeholder collaboration
A collaborative mindset and ability to work closely with business, sustainability specialists, and technical teams
Preferably hands-on experience with: Databricks, Azure DevOps, Git, (Py)Spark, Python, CI/CD pipelines, Azure Data Platform, Medallion architecture.
Ways of working
You will work in an agile environment, applying a pragmatic SAFe-inspired approach adapted to team and product needs. As a Data Engineer at PostNord, you will remain hands-on, while also collaborating closely with Power BI developers, sustainability specialists, product owners, and domain teams to ensure solutions meet business and regulatory expectations.
Your profile
You have several years of experience as a Data Engineer or BI/Data Engineer in a data-intensive environment. You understand how to design enterprise-grade, reliable, and auditable data models, and you enjoy working close to the business.
You are curious, eager to learn, and motivated by using data and technology to support sustainability, transparency, and responsible business practices.
We offer you
A flexible hybrid workplace in a prestige-free and collaborative culture
Opportunities for professional and personal development
A Nordic working environment with strong values
In addition, we offer:
Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
Wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
Employee benefits through PostNord's employee foundation
Employment according to a collective agreement
We make everyday life easier - and more sustainable
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordics.
We value accountability, courage, and commitment, and we believe diversity and teamwork lead to better outcomes.
Apply
We look forward to receiving your application! For questions about the role, please contact: Pernille Skovborg - Manager of Analytics Center of Excellence at pernille.skovborg@postnord.com
.
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559)
171 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9866050