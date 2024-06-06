Data Center Critical Environment Technician
2024-06-06
We are looking for a Data Center Critical Environment Technician to join our expanding Infrastructure Operations team.
Data Center Critical Environment Technician is a hands-on electrical and mechanical equipment troubleshooting and operation responder.
If you like to use apply your electrical and mechanical skills to solve problems, we'd like to meet you. Your work will help to maintain one of the world's largest information system infrastructures.
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
The Data Center Critcal Environment Technician will be in charge of,
o Assisting in the operation and maintenance of all electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety equipment and HVAC equipment within the Data Center/Facility. This equipment supports mission-critical servers and must maintain better than 99.999% uptime.
o Assisting in the maintenance and monitoring of all Data Center systems to include incidents/events, problems, changes, monitoring, problem escalation/notification/resolution and all other aspects of Data Center support.
o Monitoring and troubleshooting all mechanical, electrical, HVAC systems, voice/data, cooling systems, fire/life safety equipment and generators.
o Providing assistance to contractor or data center engineers to ensure proper operation and maintenance of all facility equipment.
o Providing assistance to contractors or data center engineers to deploy new equipment, such as building racks, cabling, and other tasks as necessary.
o Performing site walk throughs to verify proper operation of Facility Equipment and Monitoring Systems.
o Safety : Follow and maintain the highest safety standards and diligently encourage a world-class safety culture. As a facility owner team, ensure remediation of safety risks/issues in conjunction with other teams. Own the safety initiatives and projects to foster strong safety culture.
The Data Center Critical Environment Technician role involves covering 24x7 shift rotation.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
• Experience operating electrical or mechanical systems in a mission critical environment.
• Proficient with Microsoft Office products, web-based operational tools, Change Management Systems (CMS) and Ticket Systems.
• Valid Driving License.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
• Data Center engineering experience
• Degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or relevant discipline
• Familiar with Building Management System (BMS) and Electrical Power Monitoring System (EPMS) control systems and data collection/trending.
• Good command of English
