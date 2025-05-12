Data Architect
Silverspin AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2025-05-12
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silverspin AB i Skövde
Position Overview
The Data Architect is a key member of the Architect Team, responsible for designing, optimizing, maintaining and implementing the database architectures and the broader data platform. The role ensures data storage, access, and processing are secure, scalable, and cost-effective across both on-premises and cloud environments. The Data Architect will play a hands-on role in database administration, performance tuning, and designing self-service capabilities for developers. The person will be required to work closely with Platform Engineers,Data Engineers, Architects on proof-of-concepts, implementation and monitoring of the solutions
Key Responsibilities
Own and manage the organization's data platforms and architecture, ensuring reliability, scalability, performance, cost-efficiency and compliance with regulations.
Lead the transition of data platform management from external vendors to internal teams, ensuring a smooth handover and full ownership by the Platform and Data Team.
Identify opportunities for optimization, modernization, and cost reduction across the data stack, and design, implement, and monitor effective solutions.
Administer MySQL Percona and other platforms, managing CDC processes, tuning performance, optimizing storage, and ensuring high availability and efficiency.
Design and maintain the enterprise data management framework covering planning, acquisition, usage, archiving, retrieval, control, and purging.
Collaborate with Platform and Data Engineers to design and implement best practices for storage, CI/CD integration, data service architecture, and automation of provisioning, migrations, and recovery.
Develop self-service tools for developers, improve observability and logging, and implement monitoring for platform health, availability, and cost metrics.
Apply and enforce security best practices, including access control, encryption, backups, recovery, patching, and compliance with internal and industry standards.
Mentor engineers on data platform architecture and operations, and align data strategies with overall platform and development needs.
Evaluate emerging technologies through PoCs and establish KPIs to continuously improve platform performance, security, and cost-effectiveness while reporting insights to leadership
The above duties provide a generic description of the Employee's day to day responsibilities but should in no way be deemed to be an exhaustive list. Additional related, duties may be assigned by the Line Manager in line with business exigencies and continuity.
Requirements
Experience in data platform management and architecture
Expertise in MySQL Percona and relational databases
Strong scripting and automation skills
Ability to work independently, communicating with various stakeholder to eliminate blockers
Expertise in diagnosing and resolving data performance and operational
issues in both on-prem and cloud setups.
Proficiency in designing and implementing cost-effective data solutions.
Hands-on experience with Change Data Capture (CDC) tools, ElasticSearch and event-driven architectures.
Experience in developing and rolling out strategies to migrate from an on-prem database platform to cloud based Lakehouse solutions.
Experience implementing data platform security best practices and ensuring compliance with data regulations.
Why Work With Us?
At Silverspin, we're not just about work-we're about passion, innovation, and community. Joining us means you'll be part of a team that celebrates creativity, supports professional growth, and values every voice. We're committed to making Silverspin a place where you'll be excited to come to work every day (and maybe have a little fun along the way!). We offer:
Competitive Salary & Benefits
Growth & Development Opportunities
Creative and Collaborative Environment
Silverspin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silverspin AB
(org.nr 556926-7650)
S:ta Helenagatan 8 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9332588