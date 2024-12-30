Data Architect
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009 with an impressive year-on-year growth with high profitability, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Data Architect, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring that our data architecture is scalable, efficient, and aligned with both the data platform's needs and the broader objectives of our business units. You will collaborate closely with various teams to design and optimize our data infrastructure, ensuring that it meets current and future demands.
The impact you will create:
Lead the design, development, and implementation of scalable data architecture solutions that align with Truecaller's business goals, with an expectation to actively engage in hands-on work throughout the process.
Work closely with the Data Infrastructure team to re-design and optimize the data infrastructure, ensuring high availability, reliability, and performance.
Provide architectural guidance on data storage solutions, including databases, data lakes, and cloud-based systems.
Collaborate with various business units to understand their data needs and translate these requirements into robust data solutions.
Ensure the architecture supports cross-functional data initiatives and helps business units leverage data effectively for decision-making.
Stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in data architecture, data engineering, and cloud platforms.
Provide mentorship and technical guidance to data engineers within the centralized engineering team and across business units.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance data processing efficiency and scalability.
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for data architecture, including diagrams, standards, and best practices.
Ensure that data architecture aligns with industry standards and complies with regulatory requirements, particularly regarding data privacy and security.
What you bring in:
Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or a related field
15+ years of experience in data architecture, data engineering, or a related role.
Proven experience in designing and implementing scalable data architecture in a large-scale environment.
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Strong proficiency in data modeling, ETL processes, and data warehousing solutions.
Expertise in database technologies (SQL, NoSQL) and big data technologies (Hadoop, Spark).
Familiarity with data governance and data security practices.
Experience with programming languages such as Python or Scala.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across teams.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to handle complex data challenges.
Ability to balance long-term strategic thinking with short-term execution.
It would be great if you also have:
Knowledge of DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and automation of data infrastructure deployments.
Understanding of how to architect data solutions that support machine learning pipelines and AI applications.
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun in our playroom! As well as in our exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, and Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9082226