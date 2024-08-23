Data and GIS Analyst
Nordregio / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordregio i Stockholm
Data and GIS Analyst
Nordregio is expanding its GIS team by adding a new Nordic-speaking GIS analyst/Cartographer member. We are looking for candidates with an inter-discipline interest, analytical and technical skills.
The candidate shall have a strong cartographic and GIS capability and educational background and with interest and experience in regional development, human geography, or social studies.
About the GIS team
The GIS team stands for some of the key outputs of Nordregio. Key team's tasks include data collection, harmonization and analysis on a fine geographical scale; visualization of the information on the maps and info Graphics; reporting on the analysis and dissemination of the results verbally and in the written form. Occasional domestic and international work trips are included in the job obligations.
All the requirements in the list below are relevant for the position. The candidate shall indicate the current skills and experience together with the work-related and development interests.
Requirements
For this position, you must have a degree in geo science, urban and regional planning, human geography, social sciences, or other relevant disciplines.
• Experience in statistical and spatial data collection, analysis and visualization with GIS software, such as ArcGIS Pro, QGIS or other tools. Experience working with micro data would be a plus.
· Experience with web-mapping solutions, such as ArcGIS Online and other tools.
• Knowledge of programming languages (e.g., Python, R or other) is desirable.
• Highly motivated and capable of working independently, while also thriving in a collaborative research setting.
• Strong communication skills with the ability to network and work effectively with various stakeholders and partner organizations.
• Professional fluency in English and a Nordic language is essential.
• You need to be a citizen in a Nordic or EU/ESS country.
Main Work Tasks
• Participate alongside the team of researchers in diverse projects within the Nordic Region, the Baltic Sea Region, the European Union, and beyond.
• Collect and harmonize statistical and spatial data on different geographical scales from diverse sources.
• Perform statistical data analysis, including exploratory analysis and statistical modelling.
• Perform GIS analysis, including spatial and network analysis.
• Develop clear and informative maps, graphs, and other visualizations using ArcGIS Pro and other tools.
• Document the data collection, harmonization and analysis processes.
• Prepare written reports and verbal presentations to share conclusions and insights.
• Contribute to tendering and dissemination of Nordregio research.
• Being part of the team, you will create an individual development plan and be assigned a mentor to assist with your professional growth.
Why Nordregio?
Nordregio is an international research centre for regional development and planning. We conduct solution-oriented and applied research, addressing current issues from both an academic perspective and from the viewpoint of policymakers and practitioners. Nordregio participates in European, Nordic, and national research programs and carries out commissioned projects for different levels of government. We conduct case studies in different regions, perform territorial analyses on a transnational and pan-European level, and undertake evaluations of various European and national programs.
We are a multidisciplinary, international team. The office is situated in the center of Stockholm on Skeppsholmen, Sweden. The institute was established in 1997 by the Nordic Council of Ministers and is built on 50 years of Nordic collaboration.
Working at Nordregio provides you with the opportunity to become part of an international research environment. We offer career development potential in terms of enhancing your international network of contacts in both policy and academic fields, as well as extensive experience with project management. You will also collaborate with regional and municipal stakeholders in the Nordic countries.
Application and contact
Upload your cv, letter of motivation and references no later than 20.09.2024.
The interviews are scheduled to start the second week of October 2024 via Teams.
The candidate evaluation process will be conducted based on a motivation letter and combination of your skills and interests. Be clear in describing your skills, interests, and motivation behind why you are interested in the position.
We intend the position to be full-time and start as soon as possible. We offer competitive salaries and a fixed-term contract with a maximum length of four years. Subject to further agreement the contract can be renewed for up to another four years.
Note that you are entitled to leave of absence from your current position for the duration of your employment at Nordregio if you are employed by the State in a Nordic country. More information can be found in the agreement "Avtale om rettstilling for samnordiske institusjoner og deres ansate".
For our employees to perform at a high level, we support, in various ways, the employee's own responsibility and initiative to find a balance between work and private life. Generous health benefits, encouraging social gatherings, and peer-to-peer learning are some examples of support.
For further information, please contact:
• Senior Cartographer / GIS Analyst: Maria Bobrinskaya (maria.bobrinskaya@nordregio.org
or +46 76 6166861)
• Cartographer/ GIS Analyst: Anna Vasilevskaya (anna.vasilevskaya@nordregio.org
+46 70 8118016)
• Local union representative: Hilma Salonen (hilma.salonen@nordregio.org
or phone + 46 76 1695055)
For further information about Nordregio, see www.nordregio.org
Title: GIS Analyst
Organization: Nordregio
City: Stockholm
Application Deadline: 20.09.2024
Employment conditions: Nordic conditions
Job Category: Employment with a Nordic institution or partner Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordregio
(org.nr 262000-1590)
Holmamiralens Väg 10 (visa karta
)
111 86 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordregio Kontakt
Senior Cartographer/ GIS analyst
Maria Bobrinskaya maria.bobrinskaya@nordregio.org 0766166861 Jobbnummer
8858263